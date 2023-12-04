Men’s Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats

Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
December 4, 2023
The Marshall University Men’s Basketball Team found itself on the wrong side of history in its 118-82 loss to the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Wildcats dominated the Herd in the first half, leading by 28 points at halftime. Kentucky totaled 69 points in the first half, the most points ever scored by any team in a half at Rupp Arena and the fourth-highest first-half total in Kentucky’s basketball history.

The Wildcats continued to make history for their program; with 118 total points, the win marked the most points scored by a Wildcat team coached by the legendary John Calipari.

Despite the defeat, forward Nate Martin tallied his third-straight double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. Obinna Anochili-Killen led Marshall’s scoring efforts, finishing the night with 22 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Jacob Conner and Kevon Voyles both finished the night with double-digit scoring efforts.

“When we executed, it was right. We are a growing team,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said.

The Herd outrebounded the Wildcats 38-37, turning 17 of the offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points.

Kentucky rounded out its dominating performance shooting 60% from the field and 59% from beyond the arc. 

Marshall returns home on Dec. 2 after a long stretch of being on the road to face the Miami University (Ohio) RedHawks.
About the Contributor
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.

