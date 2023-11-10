Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Manchin Will Not Run For Re-Election

Sarah Davis, News Editor
November 10, 2023
Sen.+Joe+Manchin+%28D-WV%29+during+his+announcement
Courtesy of Sen. Joe Manchin on YouTube
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) during his announcement

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that he will not run for re-election. 

Manchin served for 13 years in the Senate. He said that he believes his time as senator was worth his while.

“When America is at her best, we get things done by putting country before party, working across the aisle and finding common ground,” Manchin said in a statement. “Many times, this approach has landed me in hot water, but the fight to unite has been well worth it.”

To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you,” he went on to say.

With Manchin no longer in the running, Zachary Shrewsbury is now the lone West Virginia democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. He hopes to take Manchin’s seat. 

“I am now the Democratic candidate for the United States Senate from West Virginia,” Shrewsbury said in a press statement. “I am cut from the same cloth as Mountaineers. I am in this race to fight for the working people of our state and my resolve to give you true representation in Washington is unbeatable.”

The 2024 West Virginia Senate election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, of next year following the primary election on Tuesday, May 14.
