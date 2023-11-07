Keyser Scholarship Awards $300,000 to University

A new scholarship to help biology majors has been established, according to the Marshall University Foundation. The Jerry R. Keyser Scholarship is a $300,000 award provided by Jerry Keyser, a Marshall graduate.

“I have heard the inner calling of my faith to give this generous contribution to Marshall University,” Keyser said.

Scott Price, a biology and chemistry major, was the first to receive this award.

“I feel very honored to be chosen by the scholarship board and Dr. Antenson,” he said.

Price is able to keep the scholarship as long as he maintains a 3.5 GPA or above.

Keyser was thankful for his business career because now he can give back what was given to him.

“I have been blessed to have had a successful business career enabling me to contribute to the scholarship fund and give back to those residents of West Virginia who wish to work hard to further their education and make a difference,” he said.

Of the $300,000, a total of $250,000 will go towards the foundation’s endowment. $50,000 will be for an expendable portion, with $10,000 a year awarded for the first five years.

“It is my intent and hope these scholarships will be awarded to those who want to pursue a degree in biological science to develop careers in researching natural and metabolic treatments for cancer and other diseases,” he said. “Also, environmental science helps preserve our

environment.”

Undergraduate students in the biology program will get first priority, followed by those in the environmental science program.

Keyser, who graduated with a social studies degree in 1971, said enjoyed his time at Marshall.

“Marshall University and West Virginia have a special and deep place in my heart,” he said.