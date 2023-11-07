Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
NEWS
Keyser Scholarship Awards $300,000 to University
Samuel McElwain, Student Reporter • November 7, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Rece Verhoff lines up for a field goal.
Marshall Football Suffers Fourth Straight Loss
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 5, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
US Soccer Data Analyst Speaks at Alys Smith Symposium
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 6, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Keyser Scholarship Awards $300,000 to University

Samuel McElwain, Student Reporter
November 7, 2023

A new scholarship to help biology majors has been established, according to the Marshall University Foundation. The Jerry R. Keyser Scholarship is a $300,000 award provided by Jerry Keyser, a Marshall graduate.

“I have heard the inner calling of my faith to give this generous contribution to Marshall University,” Keyser said.

Scott Price, a biology and chemistry major, was the first to receive this award.

“I feel very honored to be chosen by the scholarship board and Dr. Antenson,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Price is able to keep the scholarship as long as he maintains a 3.5 GPA or above.

Keyser was thankful for his business career because now he can give back what was given to him.

“I have been blessed to have had a successful business career enabling me to contribute to the scholarship fund and give back to those residents of West Virginia who wish to work hard to further their education and make a difference,” he said.

Of the $300,000, a total of $250,000 will go towards the foundation’s endowment. $50,000 will be for an expendable portion, with $10,000 a year awarded for the first five years.

“It is my intent and hope these scholarships will be awarded to those who want to pursue a degree in biological science to develop careers in researching natural and metabolic treatments for cancer and other diseases,” he said. “Also, environmental science helps preserve our
environment.”

Undergraduate students in the biology program will get first priority, followed by those in the environmental science program.

Keyser, who graduated with a social studies degree in 1971, said enjoyed his time at Marshall.

“Marshall University and West Virginia have a special and deep place in my heart,” he said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Concert and Workshop to Play Brazilian Music
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Biden Admin Combats Antisemitism on Campuses Nationwide
Jon Meacham
Author and Historian Jon Meacham to Speak at Artists Series
Philip Shenon
Amicus Curiae Lecture to Discuss Kennedy Assassination
Novelist to Visit Campus With Writers Series
Novelist to Visit Campus With Writers Series
The exploding stall in Twin Towers West
Twin Towers West Floods With Toilet Water
More in Reporters
The workshop took place in the John Deaver Drinko Library Atrium.
BRANCHES Hosts Title IX Workshop
The Food Past/Food Future event took place in Harris Hall.
Some Foods Come With a Backstory
The starting lineup for the contest against Old Dominion
Men’s Soccer Gets Back on Track
Walk Brings Attention to Safety Needs on Campus
The award was presented in 2023.
Cyber Defense Program Designated as Center of Excellence
Aymane Sordo weaves between defenders
Men’s Soccer Loses Second Straight Game Against UK
About the Contributor
Samuel McElwain, Student Reporter
Samuel McElwain is a sophomore at Marshall with a major in theatre and minor in journalism. This is Samuel's first time as a reporter for The Parthenon, and he will be covering the medicine, health and technology beat. When Samuel is not hanging out around campus or doing work, he’s probably at home relaxing. He also might be stressing about his next assignment.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *