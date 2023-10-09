Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
NEWS
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Marshall Student Advocates for Stricter Laws After Groomer Takes Advantage of Loophole
Evan Green, Executive Editor • October 11, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Matthew Bell and teammates celebrating.
No. 1 Men’s Soccer Continues Hot Streak Against Georgia State
Joel Spears, Student Reporter • October 11, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Sarah Davis, News Editor • October 7, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

MyMU Workshop Focuses on Design Thinking

Evan Green, Executive Editor
October 9, 2023
Marshall+hosts+workshops+with+IT+to+improve+MyMU.
Courtesy of Cody Hall
Marshall hosts workshops with IT to improve MyMU.

A week-long design thinking workshop was hosted by Marshall University’s Information Technology Service Desk last week in partnership with Attain Partners to better understand how they can improve Marshall’s online portal, MyMU.

The workshop included a number of different activities, including identifying pain points and finding ways to optimize the user experience. The volunteers met in Corbly Hall throughout the week to participate in design thinking activities that would help Attain and Marshall IT as they redesign MyMU over the coming months.

“The general idea of this project is to be able to use design thinking to implement a portal for our students, faculty and staff that’s going to invigorate the community and make things better, seamless, easier-to-use, all those buzz words,” said Cody Hall, IT systems integration specialist.

Hall hosted the workshop in collaboration with Jennifer Best, a change manager with Attain.

Story continues below advertisement

“The idea of change management and design thinking is that, with technology implementations, if we don’t deliver a product that is effective and loved by our humans that we are delivering it to, then we probably have not accomplished the goal we set out to do,” Best said. Best also explained the basic principles of design thinking, which has become increasingly popular at Marshall following the development of the iCenter.

Design thinking has three main steps: deep customer empathy, going broad to go narrow and rapid prototyping. The workshop aimed to follow these steps to discover various aspects of the MyMU portal that could improve.

“We were able to map out seven or eight pretty intense and convoluted processes that not only focus on the student process, it’s like, ‘Who else is involved in it?’ ‘What systems are we in?’ ‘Where are their pain points?’ ‘What are their ideas for future improvements?’ That, in and of itself, is a gigantic accomplishment because process mapping is hard work,” Best said. “We also have really uncovered what’s important to us as we move forward, where we want to head in the spirit of this implementation.”

According to Hall, while there is no set date for the newly renovated MyMU’s release, it is expected to be fully launched by the start of orientation next year, as this gives IT an opportunity to teach incoming freshmen how to use the new program.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Marshall Student Advocates for Stricter Laws After Groomer Takes Advantage of Loophole
Palestinians watch others looking for injured in the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
History Department Podcast Covers Israel-Palestine Conflict
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Aoumaich and Silva celebrate during the contest
Men’s Soccer Makes History Against Georgia Southern
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Comes to Huntington
Bex Abroad: The Other Side of Studying Abroad
Bex Abroad: The Other Side of Studying Abroad
More in NEWS
Local Center Combats Huntington Drug Epidemic
Griffin Wagoner and Semoni Weaver recieved their crowns at the Homecoming game.
Homecoming Royalty Announced at Football Game
Black Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees and Behalfs (from left to right) : Cheryl White (on behalf of Roy Goines), Wendy Thomas (on behalf of Ed Starling), Marie Redd, Dr. Kimberly Austin, Joseph Williams, Victoria Smith, William Smith and Delegate Sean Hornbuckle.
Black Alumni Organization Inducts Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
Dr. Ross Salary
Research Grant Will Benefit Scientific Advances
Marshall faculty participating in a Design Thinking training hosted by the iCenter.
iCenter Develops Innovation Catalyst Training
Ronnie London will speak at the forum on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Marshall to Host First Amendment Forum
More in University News
Jennifer Baker, communications disorders assistant professor
Communications Professor Receives Dyslexia Certification
Meredith Shuff designed a poster that she brought to the WVU Rally.
Marshall Students Rally Against WVU Budget Cuts
Marshall Partners With Third-Party Tutoring Service
The Title IX Student Task Force tabling
New Title IX Policy Put in Place
Privacy Concerns on Blackboard Arise at Faculty Senate
This screen greets users after opening the Marshall U app
Marshall U App Focuses on Community Development
About the Contributor
Evan Green, Executive Editor
Evan Green is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism and psychology with minors in creative writing, English and Spanish. Evan is from Portsmouth, Ohio, and enjoys long walks on the beach. Evan serves as the Executive Editor of The Parthenon and hopes to expand both the readership and production of the paper through his work. Evan hopes to work in media production after graduation.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *