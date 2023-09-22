Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
NEWS
Banner for Super Marco Bros. theme
Installation Art Class Designs Exhibit in Honor of Homecoming
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • September 22, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Senior players were honored before the match.
Women’s Soccer Lose in Sun Belt Opener
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • September 21, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Homecoming 2023 Presents Traditions and New Opportunities
Sarah Davis, News Editor • September 22, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Supreme Court of Appeals Visits Campus

Tasha Esselstein, Student Reporter
September 20, 2023
This+sign+welcomed+attendees+to+Court+on+Campus.
Tasha Esselstein
This sign welcomed attendees to Court on Campus.

Providing students with a firsthand glimpse of the judicial process, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia came to campus last week to hear oral argument sessions in several cases.

Education has been a central theme to the current court. In 2020, Chief Justice Elizabeth D. Walker helped initiate a podcast called “Women of the Court’’ in collaboration with other female members of a state supreme court. You can listen to this podcast on their website, www.ladyjusticepod.com.

Three court cases were presented on Wednesday, Sept. 13:  Jayson Nicewarner, et al. v. City of Morgantown; Roland F. Chalifoux, Jr. D.O., v. West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine, et al., and State ex rel. West Virginia Attorney-General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Nathan R. Lyle v. Hisel Bailey.

The first case revolved around a dispute between Morgantown-area firefighters (the petitioners) and the city of Morgantown (the respondent) regarding the calculation of holiday benefits for firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

The firefighters contended that since their workdays span a 24-hour period, including sick leave, the entire shift should be considered a legal holiday, entitling them to holiday benefits for the full 24-hours.

 However, the circuit court disagreed, asserting that the city hadn’t failed to pay wages or fringe benefits to the firefighters and that the West Virginia Wage Payment and Collection Act wasn’t applicable to the case.

The subsequent case on the oral argument docket concerned an individual doctor seeking damages resulting from the suspension of his medical license. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health conducted an investigation following a patient’s hospitalization with bacterial meningitis after a medical procedure.

The investigation attributed fault to the clinic, citing unsafe injection practices, including the physician’s failure to observe hand hygiene before or after the procedure. 

Following non-cooperation with the Department of Health and Human Resources, the doctor’s medical license was suspended.

Dr. Roland Chalifoux filed a complaint, alleging that the suspension of his medical license without a hearing breached his duty and resulted in monetary damages.

The circuit court dismissed the petitioner’s claims, citing the doctrine of res judicata, as these claims were not raised in the initial action.

The final case addressed in the oral argument involved registered nurse Hisel Bailey, who sued after being terminated for alleged patient abuse at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital.

Bailey swiftly filed a grievance with the West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board, contending that the report contained factual errors and false opinions. Consequently, she was 

reinstated as a registered nurse.

Later, Bailey sued the Department of Health and 

Human Resources, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Lyle, Legal Aid of West Virginia and two of their employees, alleging a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights and malicious prosecution.

The petitioners sought dismissal, asserting qualified and prosecutorial immunity, shielding specific government entities from lawsuits. In August 2022, the circuit court denied the petitioner’s motion.

Decisions for these three cases are anticipated to be reached this November. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Homecoming 2023 Presents Traditions and New Opportunities
Banner for Super Marco Bros. theme
Installation Art Class Designs Exhibit in Honor of Homecoming
Robbery suspect Jesse Daniel Specht
Man Faces Felony Charges in Connection to Huntington Bank Robbery
Students painting at the Paint and Sip on Sept. 13.
Campus Activities Board Hosts Paint and Sip
Members of the MU Got That Beat club apply makeup.
Got That Beat Club Explores 1970s Makeup
Marshall Police Chief Jim Terry spoke at the active shooter training on Sept. 12.
MUPD Uses FBI Technique in Active Shooter Training on Campus
More in Reporters
New Exhibition Highlights Indigenous Perspectives
Branches Logo
Domestic Violence Shelter Focuses on Changing Narrative
Alpha Chi Omega tabling at the Student Involvement Fair
Student Organizations Host Involvement Fair
Clear Bag Policy Established for Major Events
Clear Bag Policy Established for Major Events
Campus Police Aims to Make Campus Safety More Accessible
Campus Police Aims to Make Campus Safety More Accessible
Herd Volleyball Loses at Marshall Invitational
More in Showcase
Bex Abroad: Traveling to the Destination
Senior players were honored before the match.
Women’s Soccer Lose in Sun Belt Opener
Matthew Bell dribbles the ball during the men’s soccer game against James Madison University on Sept. 16.
Men's Soccer Continues Win Streak Despite Ejections
The womens cross country race at Huntington YMCAs Kennedy Center Outdoor Recreation facility.
Marshall Hosts Cross Country Meet for the First Time in 34 Years
Jennifer Baker, communications disorders assistant professor
Communications Professor Receives Dyslexia Certification
Mike by Jim Arendt
Jim Arendt Shares His Experience as an Artist
About the Contributor
Tasha Esselstein, Student Reporter
Tasha Esselstein is a senior at Marshall University majoring in multimedia journalism. Tasha is from South Carolina and spent her summer as a writing intern for a local magazine. In her free time, she enjoys working out and hanging with her friends. After graduation, Tasha hopes to continue her education by attending law school.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *