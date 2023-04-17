Herd Tennis Sweeps South Alabama With 4-0 Win

The Marshall University tennis team (13-6, 7-2 Sun Belt) swept the South Alabama Jaguars (14-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) on Easter Sunday at the Brian David Fox Tennis Center in final home dual of the season.

“South Alabama is good, and they are really good competitors,” Herd Tennis Head Coach John Mercer said after the team’s win over the Jaguars. “Today, we played the best outdoor match we have so far. It’s encouraging. We had some ups and downs, but we worked out of some tough spots. It was good to see JoJo keep rolling and Emma have a bounce back day.”

The Herd started with a 6-4 win at number two doubles by the pairing of Aisling McGrane and Sophia Huron.

Gabrielle Clairotte and Rieke Gillar continued the momentum as they battled back from down 2-4 to clinch the doubles point with a 6-4 triumph at number three doubles.

After taking her first set in singles 6-1, Emma Vanderheyden found herself down 0-3 in the second set. The sophomore won the next six games to extend the MU lead to 2-0 with a win at number two singles.

Freshman Johanna Strom followed with a straight-sets win at number one singles to make it 3-0 Herd. Strom is now 17-1 in singles this spring.

Angela Lopicic then rallied from behind in her second set to seal the match for Marshall with a 6-1 and a 6-4 victory at number five singles to complete the sweep.