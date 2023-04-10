WMUL Wins Again at Virginias AP Broadcaster Awards

WMUL-FM 88.1 won several high-ranking awards this past weekend from the 2022 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters awards.

On Saturday April 1, staff reporters and directors from WMUL went to the Greenbrier Resort to accept these awards, including first place in Best Spot News, Best Sports Play-by-Play and second place in Outstanding Sports Operation and Outstanding News Operation.

Thirty-nine Virginia and West Virginia news organizations submitted over 700 news and sports entries from 2022 to the contest. Tim Irr was also featured at the event for winning the West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award because of his work as an anchor with WSAZ-TV.

David Adkins, Marshall graduate student and continuity director for WMUL, won the Best Spot News award for his report called “Title IX Protest” featuring his coverage of the Title IX protests which took place on Marshall’s campus in November 2022.

Both Marshall alum Andrew Rodgers and Justin Zimmer, a current student and the station’s sports director, won second place in Outstanding Sports News Operation.

Jason Philyaw and Ryan Epling, Marshall alumni and community volunteers, and Luke Hamilton, current sports journalism student and sports reporter, won first place in Best Sports Play-by-Play for their coverage of Marshall versus Appalachian State.

Finally, Makaylah Wheeler, executive director and news director of WMUL, won second place in Outstanding News Operation. WMUL lost to WVTF-FM in Roanoke, Virginia by one point.

“Another tough decision,” the judges’ report said.

“You all are way smarter than I was when I graduated,” Irr said to the students in attendance after the awards ceremony. “My first job was almost like grad school for me. I mean, I didn’t know anything. You all are much different, much smarter. The industry is lucky.”

“It’s impressive to be able to say we’re consistently winning high awards each year,” Wheeler said, “but it’s more impressive to say we’re winning these awards while up against professional stations, not other colleges.”

Wheeler went on to say, “Being able to say that we won first and second place against professionals really exemplifies why I’m so proud of every volunteer at our station everyday. They work hard and it shows.”