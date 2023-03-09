Classic Events Return After Spring Break for Women’s History Month

The return of two classic events – BodyShots and the Charlotte Schmidlapp Lecture series – will return at the end of March as a part of the Women’s History Month events hosted by Women’s and Gender Center.

Speaker and life coach Charise Lindsey will be visiting campus for the Women’s Mental Health and Wellness Self-Care Event on Mar. 21 at 4 p.m. This event, held in the Don Morris Room, will include free food, giveaways, relaxation yoga and the first thirty female students will receive a five minute chair massage.

After the self-care event, up to 100 students can come to room BE-5 of the Memorial Student Center at 6 p.m. to enjoy a women-inspired Paint & Sip. Snacks, tea, coffee, lemonade and water will be provided.

BodyShots XV: Holler! returns to the Joan C. Edwards Experimental Theater on Mar. 24 at 7 p.m. BodyShots is an annual multimedia performance which includes film, dance, poetry, creative writing and art. A reception will follow, and this event is free and open to the public.

The Charlotte Schmidlapp Lecture returns to the Don Morris Room on Mar. 29 at 7 p.m., featuring New York Times best-selling author and cultural critic Mikki Kendall. Kendall is the author of “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women a Movement Forgot” and “Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists: A Graphic History of Women’s Fights for Their Rights.”

This event is free and open to the public with a reception to follow as well.