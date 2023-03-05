Marshall Women’s Basketball Loses to JMU in SBC Tournament

The Thundering Herd Women’s Basketball team lost to James Madison in its second Sun Belt Conference tournament game 62-43.

The last game of the Herd’s regular season ended with a win against the top-seeded James Madison team, but this game favored the Dukes.

Head Coach Tony Kemper said, “You have to credit James Madison a lot. I thought their early ability to make shots panicked us.”

James Madison made four of its five attempted three-pointers in the first quarter and outscored Marshall 24-16.

The Dukes continued to stay ahead until the end of the contest shooting 42 percent from outside the arc.

In comparison, Marshall shot 32 percent from the field and made three of their 17 threes in the loss.

James Madison went up by as much as 24 in the final quarter, which sealed the deal with under four minutes left.

The six-foot-one senior guard Kiki Jefferson led the way for the Dukes shooting 100 percent from three and tallying up 12 points.

Marshall’s seniors Shanniah Wright, Kia Sivils and Kendall Miller played in their last game for the Herd.

“We really hope to be in a better position next year,” Abby Beeman said post-game in hopes of doing better next year. Beeman finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Roshala Scott led the team in points with 12, making one three-pointer and five field goals.

Marshall ended the season with an overall record of 17-14, winning nine games in conference play with nine losses.





