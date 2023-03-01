Marshall Women’s Basketball Wins First Game of SBC Tournament

Marshall’s Women’s Basketball played its first game of the Sunbelt Conference tournament against Coastal Carolina today. Coastal Carolina is ranked ninth in the standings, with Marshall placed eighth.

The first quarter was low scoring, with Marshall ending on top by three points, 13-10. The Herd went up early with a pair of made threes from freshman sharpshooter Sydni Scott.

The Herd went up by six at the end of the half. Abby Beeman made four jump shots with two coming from the three-point line.

The Third quarter started with a quick comeback and a layup from Aja Blount that tied the game at 28.

Redshirt Sophomore Samantha LaFon came off the bench to score four straight points to keep the game tied at 32.

Abby Beeman and Roshala Scott dropped in a three-pointer each to end the quarter, giving the Herd a five-point lead.

Terah Harness made a three-pointer, giving the Herd its biggest lead in the final quarter.

Deaja Richardson gave the Chanticleers six points from free throws and a pair of layups, but it was not enough to combat Marshall’s offense, which won 60-53.

Marshall did not rely on one player in the fourth quarter, with big points coming from Aarionna Redman, Beeman, Roshala Scott, and another three from Sydni Scott.

The trio of Sydni Scott, Abby Beeman, and Roshala Scott combined for 49 points.

“I know that’s what I’m capable of, so I was trying to play to my capabilities,” Beeman said after she led the team in three categories with 19 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Marshall plays James Madison on Friday at 12:30 p.m. The Dukes are ranked first overall, and the Herd beat them last week in their final game of the season.





