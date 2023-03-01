Countdown to Commencement Event Prepares Seniors for Graduation

Spring graduates will be able to receive all the supplies that they need for their upcoming commencement ceremony at the annual Countdown to Commencement event.

The event will be held inside the Memorial Student Center in the Don Morris Room on Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“Countdown to Commencement always marks the beginning of an exciting period for our students,” Dr. Sonja Cantrell-Johnson, member of the University Registrar, said. “Countdown to Commencement allows for students to get done all the things needed for a successful graduation in one spot.”

Students will also be able to write thank you cards, decorate their caps and enjoy refreshments while preparing for commencement.

Additionally, many other services will be offered at this event. These include help from the Registrar’s Office, the Office of Career Education, the Office of the Bursar, Graduate Studies Information, Office of Intercultural Affairs, Financial Aid Office, the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, the University Bookstore, Jostens and Legacy Photography.

The Registrar’s Office will allow students to verify their graduation status, name format, address for mailing diplomas, confirm their commencement participation, obtain commencement instructions, receive their recognition cords for military service or ROTC, pick up their honor cords and tassels and have an opportunity to report any special needs or concerns that they have related to the event.

The Office of Career Education will help students prepare for their post-graduation plans as they pursue their career paths. Information and support will also be available for job-related questions, resume assistance, interview skills and more.

The Office of the Bursar will give students the opportunity to talk with staff about anything they have concerning their student accounts, holds, account balances or loan counseling interviews.

Graduate Studies Information will provide a graduate admissions counselor, who will be available to assist with the admission process and to discuss the University’s graduate programs.

The Office of Intercultural Affairs will encourage African and African American spring graduates to stop by for information and to enroll in their participation in the Donning of Kente celebration.

The Financial Aid Office will give students information about upcoming financial aid workshops in which they may learn about default prevention, debt management, loan repayment, loan consolidation and loan forgiveness/cancellation programs. They will also be given the opportunity to complete their loan exit counseling.

The Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall will create the opportunity to learn about the benefits of a Marshall University Alumni Association membership as well as what opportunities they have for contributing to the university after graduation.

The University Bookstore will measure students for their caps and gowns, as well as purchase any tassels, diploma frames or class rings that they might need or want.

Jostens will be selling Marshall University Class of 2023 rings, as well as ordering graduation announcements. They will also be hosting a drawing for a free diploma frame for students who obtain a stamp from each booth.

Finally, Legacy Photography will be present to take cap and gown portraits. There is no sitting fee or any obligation to purchase portraits, and free proofs will be available within 24 hours of the sitting.

Spring commencement will be held on Saturday, Apr. 29, at the Mountain Health Arena at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.