Women’s History Kicks Off at Marshall

A busy and exciting month of events to celebrate Women’s History Month is kicking off with a calendar of events reveal and reception hosted by the Women’s and Gender Center.

Blair Bocook, coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Center, said this year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

“We are proud to host this series of events that recognizes women, past and present, who have devoted their lives and talents to give voice to the voiceless and keep us informed and aware,” Bocook said. Information about campus and community resources for women will be available at the kick off reception held on Mar. 1 in the Drinko Atrium from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For those interested in more information, contact Bocook at [email protected] or stop by the Women’s and Gender Center located in Old Main room 115.