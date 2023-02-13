Women’s Basketball’s Win Streak Broken by the Bobcats

Marshall played against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, ending its six-game winning streak. The Herd lost 64-60 at home in a close-fought battle with the second-best team in the Sun Belt Conference.

The lead changed seven times in the game, with great performances for both squads.

Marshall started with great defense in the first quarter forcing seven turnovers and outscoring the Bobcats by five.

In the second quarter, the Herd lost its lead with a jump shot in the paint by Da’Nasia Hood with five minutes remaining. Marshall retained the lead near the end of the third quarter with help from the redshirt Junior Mahogany Matthews who scored a bucket from mid-range.

Marshall had the lead at the end of the first half for the first time in the previous six-game win streak.

The Thundering Herd had trouble handling the ball in the second half, and the Bobcats took much better care of the ball in the second half with fewer turnovers.

Marshall led with two three-pointers from Sydni Scott off the bench and a rare three from Marshall’s center Mahogany Matthews. The Herd went into the final quarter of the game up by two.

Marshall went up by as much as six in the first three minutes in the fourth quarter. Texas State quickly rallied back with layups by the Bobcats reserve center Jaeda Reed and starting Center Lauryn Thompson.

Marshall had a chance to tie the game up but turned the ball over off the inbounds pass to Junior guard Roshala Scott.

Marshall was forced to foul, and Texas State converted four out of its six attempts from the free-throw line.

Marshall had three double-digit players, which was not enough to stop the frontcourt duo of Da’Nasia Hood and Lauryn Thompson, who combined for 32 points.

The Herd’s record goes to 8-6 in conference play, with four crucial games coming up. Marshall plays Georgia Southern and Georgia State next week on the road.