Women’s Basketball Win Its Fourth in a Row After Defeating App State 72-64

The Marshall Women’s basketball team wins in its first contest back at home against Appalachian State 72-64. This marked the Herd’s fourth win in a row after coming off a five-game losing streak last month.

“We still can become a team that maybe flips it and makes more,” Coach Tony Kemper said when asked about three-point shooting and Sydni Scott’s performance. Scott had 11 big points off the bench, with nine coming from behind the arc.

The game started with the Mountaineers on top 13-2 in the first quarter, and the lead changed when the Herd retained it in the fourth quarter.

Roshala Scott and Abby Beeman led the way for the herd once again. Scott Finished with 22 points making nine of her 20-shot attempts. Junior guard Abby Beeman led the team with a total of nine rebounds, nine assists and 13 points in a near triple-double for the Herd.

Emily Carver had 16 points for the Mountaineers, shooting 50% from the field and three-point territory. Faith Alston finished with 17 points as well. The Mountaineers had seven more rebounds than Marshall with 43.

Marshall improves its record to 13-9 with a 6-5 conference record. The Herd plays at home again versus Georgia State on Saturday at 1 p.m.