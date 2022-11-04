Second+Man+Arrested+for+Shooting+Oustide+Premier+Pub+and+Grill

A second man who was accused of driving the vehicle in question was arrested in relation to the shooting near the 1500 block of 4th Avenue early Friday morning.

Gavin Scott Bailey, 20, of Huntington, is facing charges of “aiding and abetting malicious wounding and aiding” and “abetting use of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” according to Huntington Police.

——-

A Huntington man was arrested and charged early Friday morning after shots were fired outside a bar near campus.

The shooting took place just after 3 a.m. outside of Premier Bar and Grill on the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, less than a block away from Marshall’s campus.

Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, is charged with nine felonies including malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.

The person injured was a D.P. Dough employee who was struck by a stray bullet while working next door to the bar and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The bar’s liquor license has since been suspended by the WVABCA as police continue the investigation. This comes after the bar had its license reinstated in August after being suspended due to a string of shootings last March.

Police are still investigating the matter while attempting to locate another suspected individual.





