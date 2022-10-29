Women’s Soccer Falls in Finale, Still Qualifies for Tournament

Marshall women’s soccer lost 2-1 in their regular-season finale against Old Dominion Thursday night. Luckily for the Herd, however, they managed to secure enough season points to squeeze their way into the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

As for Thursday’s action, Marshall gave up two goals in the initial stages of the first half to the Monarchs, with Megan Watts and Riley Kennett scoring in the first 11 minutes for the visiting team. Marshall Goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth bounced back and locked down after the two early Monarch goals, but the damage was done.

Makai Laguines found the back of the net for Marshall in the 70th minute and cut the lead in half. A resurgent effort from Marshall wasn’t enough to conclude with a Herd victory. Due to other circumstances, however, Marshall qualified for the Sun Belt tournament. Despite a loss Thursday and a losing record, the points added up to snag the #10 seed in the tournament.

Moving forward, tournament play is underway when Marshall takes on Appalachian State in the first round.