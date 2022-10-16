Herd Volleyball Gets Swept Twice at Home

Marshall volleyball didn’t win a single set across this weekend’s doubleheader against Georgia Southern University. All six sets ended in victory for the visiting Eagles, putting the Herd at 7-13 overall this season.

On top of that, these two losses now have Marshall on a four-game skid and 1-7 in Sun Belt Conference action.

The woes were in full effect from the get-go, starting on Friday night, with the Eagles handling the hometown squad 25-16. The other two sets in the weekend’s first game were closer, both tallying a final of 25-23 in favor of the visitors. Once again, only four points made the difference in the combined second and third sets. This seems to be a routine for Marshall volleyball this season.

Lydia Montague and Regan Tinkle ended Friday night with ten kills each for Marshall, but it wasn’t enough to get the team a mark in the win column.

As for Saturday, Brynn Brown recorded a double-double for the ninth time this season, shining as a silver lining for an otherwise struggling squad. Set one of the afternoon was close but ended in more of the same with a 25-21 Georgia Southern victory. A lopsided Eagles performance in set two led to set three, which saw a rallying Marshall squad drop the proverbial ball late.

Overall, a fourth straight loss for Marshall will leave many fans scratching their heads and wondering what’s to come. While that may be uncertain, the next foe on the campaign awaits in Boone, North Carolina. Appalachian State will host the struggling Herd in a Friday-Saturday doubleheader this coming weekend.





