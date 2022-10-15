Women’s Soccer Ends Scoreless Drought in Draw

Friday night was the first time Marshall had found the back of the net in three games as the Herd came to a draw against James Madison University. Despite the Dukes considerable defensive efforts, Marshall’s Kat Gonzalez ended the team’s scoring drought in the second half. This crucial goal kept Marshall from dropping yet another game.

Alexis Wolgemuth made six saves, facing seven shots on goal on the night. Her efforts, along with the aforementioned Gonzalez goal, made the difference between drawing and losing. What seemed like a mismatch on paper this season, with a struggling Marshall taking on the Sun Belt East-leading JMU, turned out to be pretty equal on the pitch Friday.

The superb goalkeeping efforts by Wolgemuth did not go without acknowledgment, and for the whole goalkeeping room for the Herd, for that matter. Marshall women’s soccer head coach Michael Swan said, “They’re a great group of goalkeepers.” The emphasis on team effort was on full display throughout the match for Marshall, as the ball found its way between countless members of the depth chart.

Despite not securing a victory again, settling for a draw with a formidable opponent at home after a great team effort is a substantial positive for Marshall. The Herd will be back in action Thursday night, making the trip down to Conway, South Carolina. Marshall will take the pitch at 7 p.m. against the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina.



