Bolly’s Bets: CFB Week Five and NFL Week Four

We are finally into conference play in college football while slowly beginning to discover each NFL team’s identity. After a crazy week of upsets, let’s get into this week’s slate.

Marshall vs. Gardner-Webb

There is no current line for this matchup. I think the Herd gets back on track this week as a tune-up before hitting the bulk of conference play.

WVU vs. Texas

WVU has proven me wrong twice this year… so I will give them a chance to do it a third time. Texas is a very talented team who, at their best, went toe to toe with Alabama and took an excellent Texas Tech team to overtime a week ago. I like Texas -9.5 at home. Texas is looking for a bounce-back game, and I believe they have one.

Titans vs. Colts

Before the season, I assumed both of these teams would’ve been entering this week 2-1. However, after an ugly first two weeks, both teams earned just their first win of the season this past Sunday. I think Matt Ryan can expose a weak Titans secondary, especially since the Titans will need to focus most of their game plan on stopping Jonathan Taylor. Pair that with the Titan’s offensive questions, and I think the Colts will win this one. I’m taking the Colts Moneyline.

Bills vs. Ravens

I’m going to start with the biased statement of Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen should never be a 1:00 matchup outside of the playoffs. This game will have the potential for a lot of fireworks. The Buffalo Bills are dealing with many injuries on the ball’s defensive side, with players like Jordan Poyer, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips and more. When you consider that the Bills could be missing key pieces on defense and the level of play Lamar Jackson is at, you see the potential for a lot of points. On the other side of the ball, the Bill’s offense is looking to bounce back and should be able to against a Ravens defense that has allowed 42 and 26 points in their last two games. I think this game comes down to a field goal, so I find value in Ravens +3.5, from a Ravens fan.