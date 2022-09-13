Bolly’s Bets Looks at College Football Week Three and NFL Week Two

Welcome back; last week, we finished with a 3-1 record bringing the all-time Bolly’s Bets record to 7-3 through 10 predictions, but it’s a new week with new games. Let’s get right into it.

Marshall vs. Bowling Green

So, I’m not sure if you heard, but Marshall upset Notre Dame last week in what some say is the biggest upset in program history. Bowling Green, on the other hand, spent their Saturday losing a close overtime battle with Eastern Kentucky. The line for this game opens up as Marshall 16.5 point favorites. Do not walk- run to take this line. Marshall’s defense has looked dominant over two games, and the offense has proven to be as efficient as any in college football. I wouldn’t say I like Marshall -16. I love it.

Michigan State vs. Washington

This line is confusing if you ask me. Washington is favored by 3.5 points over the number 11 team in the nation, the Michigan State Spartans. I understand that Michigan State has to travel, but still, Washington hasn’t faced any big-time competition this year. I think Michigan State gets the “upset” here. Take the plus money.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

This game has the potential to be one of the best we have witnessed this year. 3.5 points favor the Chiefs. There’s that .5 again giving me nightmares. This game will be a must-see television with two teams with offensive firepower squaring off. I’m going to take the chiefs here- I can’t bet against Patrick Mahomes after last week’s performance. Take the Chiefs Moneyline.

Vikings vs. Eagles

Two 1-0 teams square off next Monday night in Philadelphia. The current line for this game is Eagles -2. The Viking’s defense is coming off a game where they embarrassed the Green bay Packers, while the Eagles are coming off a game where they held off the late push by the Detroit Lions. I think that this Vikings team is excellent offensively and defensively. Once again, I’m taking an “underdog” and going with the Vikings Moneyline.

Ravens vs. Dolphins

Did you think I could go the whole article without mentioning the Ravens? Baltimore faces a much more formidable opponent in the Miami Dolphins this week. The current line sits at Ravens -3.5. I think this game will come down to the final possession, so .5 is again scaring me. I like the Raven’s money line in their home opener. They are looking for revenge after last year’s loss to Miami and get an early crack at them this time. This game screams a previous-minute field goal to win, and I’ll take my chances with Justin Tucker, coming from a Ravens fan.