Men’s Soccer Shuts Out VCU 5-0 in Season Opener

The no. 14 ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team shutouts VCU by a final score of 5-0 in the season opener.

All-Conference selection and redshirt senior Milo Yosef started hot as he scored within the game’s first three minutes. Yosef finished the night with three goals scoring in the 3rd, 42nd, and 65th minute and completing his first-ever career hat-trick.

Senior Joao Souza scored in the 57th minute after freshman Matthew Bell won a penalty kick.

Bell also scored his first career goal for the Herd in the 72nd minute.

Herd men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said he was happy about his team’s performance.

“It was very good from minute one, all the way through,” Grassie said. ” That was a tremendous performance.”

VCU ended the night with zero shots on goal.

The Herd is now tied in the all-time series 3-3-0 against VCU.

Marshall hopes to keep the hot start going as they go on the road next week against Butler.





