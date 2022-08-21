Women’s Soccer Draws Against Akron

The Marshall University women’s soccer team (0-0-2) played to a 2-2 draw against the Akron Zips (1-0-1) on Sunday afternoon at Hoops Family Field. Marshall outshot Akron 16-11, including 7-4 in shots on goal.

“It’s a tough one because we had done an unbelievable job to get ourselves into a winning position,” MU women’s soccer head coach Michael Swan said after the match. “Hats off to Akron they pushed us and got their selves into good areas, but we’ve got to manage that situation a lot better and play to the wider areas instead of playing into the middle.”

Herd starting goalkeeper Mira Pastoft was tested early but made back-to-back stops on shots by Emma King and Laurie-Anne Renaud in the third minute.

MU forward Meg Jarvis had a chance to put the home side up with a shot on goal in the 11th minute, but Akron goalkeeper Penelope Cuirinier saved the attempt. Midfielder/forward Bailey Fisher also had a shot saved by Cuirinier in the 37th minute.

Akron’s Morgan Pentz tallied a goal with 37 seconds left in the first half as the Herd trailed 1-0 at the break.

After Fisher had another attempt saved in the 47th minute, forward Makai Laguines fed a pass to forward Morgan White in the middle of the 18-yard box seven minutes later. White found the back of the goal to tie the contest, 1-1. It was the senior’s second goal of the season as she has recorded goals in her last three games dating back to last season. Laguines tallied the first point of her collegiate career with the assist.

At the 64:17 mark, the Herd drew a foul in the 18-yard box. Sophomore Luiza Travassos stepped to the spot and buried the penalty kick into the bottom right corner to give MU a 2-1 lead.

In the 87th minute, Emma King drew the visitors even, 2-2, with a header off a corner taken by Caitlin Bruni. Laguines had a shot on target, but it was saved in the 89th minute as the contest ended in a draw.

UP NEXT

Marshall is back in action at Hoops Family Field on Thursday at 4 p.m. against Morehead State.