Herd Women’s Basketball Welcomes 8 New Players

Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper announced that eight new players will be joining the Herd. Six of the new faces are transfers and two of them are freshmen.

“This is an exciting class for Marshall Women’s Basketball,” coach Kemper said in a statement. “We have addressed every need with players who have produced at a high level prior to their time here. They are impressive student-athletes who are excited to be at Marshall both academically and competitively. We are looking forward to everyone reporting in July and getting to work!”

Peyton Ilderton and Olivia Ziolkowski enter the 2022 class as freshman from Logan and Beckley, WV respectively. Alongside them, here is a short bio of each player that is transferring to Marshall:

Kendall Miller

Miller is a transfer from Akron who also grew up in the Akron, Ohio area. She was a standout for St. Vincent-St. Mary who stayed local in the area for her freshman year. During her undergraduate career with the zips, Miller played in 93 games. She averaged 4.7 points last season. Miller was slated to play against Marshall in 2021 for the Zips, but the game was cancelled. She brings the ability to take care of the ball to the table, as she had a positive assist ratio for her career. She will join the Herd as a graduate transfer.

Ashley Tudor

Tudor is another transfer from Radford, spending the last two seasons with the Highlanders. Tudor has played against Marshall twice in her career. In the second game, Tudor led Radford in points against Marshall, scoring 14 points. She averaged 8.1 points per game and 4.5 rebounds last season, showcasing versatility as a double-double threat.

Roshala Scott

Scott has two seasons of eligibility left following the COVID season, meaning that she will be able to spend the second half of her career competing with the Herd. Scott was a leading scorer for Southeast Missouri State last season, averaging 10.8 points per game and being the second leading scorer. As a prolific scorer, Scott has the ability to drop 20+ per night, scoring 25 against Belmont in her career high game.

Terah Harness

Harness is a double-digit scoring machine, putting up ten or more points in 12 contests last season. Harness also showcased the ability to be a deep threat, hitting 60 threes last season. As a sophomore this season, Harness has the potential to become a key contributor for the Herd down the line. She was an all-conference level player in her freshman season and could be a double digit scorer for Marshall depending on the system.

Abby Beeman

Beeman was a star in Division II for Shepherd University in 2021. In her two full seasons with Shepherd, she averaged 19 points a game as a leading scorer for the Rams. As a Division II All-American, Beeman will look to make the next step in Divison I WBB for Marshall. If she carries over the success, Beeman could be a top-level player in the Sun Belt.

Shanniah Wright

Wright is a graduate transfer from Georgetown. In the Big East, she averaged 4.6 points on efficient shooting. Wright was originally a top 100 prospect according to ESPN, showcasing that she can be an elite talent and leader for younger players on the Thundering Herd roster. Throughout four seasons, Wright shot 48.9 percent from the field, showcasing her efficiency.