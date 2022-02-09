Huntington’s True Souls Take on Las Vegas

True Soul Boutique of Huntington, West Virginia is headed to Las Vegas for the Largest Event “Magic” Fashion Trade Show.

“MAGIC is a high energy fashion experience and home to the largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories in the industry,” informamarkets.

Rebecca Thomas is the owner of True Soul Boutique located at 905 4th Avenue. True Soul was first opened back in November of 2020, after Thomas fled back to Huntington all the way from Tampa, Florida for love.

Although Thomas was engaged at this point, she wanted to hold off on her Amphitheater style wedding in Ritter Park, to achieve her long-lasting dream of opening her own business.

“I wanted to focus on the store and bring something fun to Huntington. I believe Huntington is starting to see how local shopping can positively benefit our community,” said Thomas.

However, with Valentine’s Day coming up, Thomas has a big month planned ahead of her. This Thursday, February 10th from 5pm-9pm, True Soul Boutique will have a “Galantine’s Rooftop Shopping Event” at LaFontaine’s Rooftop Bar. That following Saturday, True Soul will host a store-wide Valentine’s Day sale.

Since opening right after the pandemic, Thomas has continued to promote her business in any way possible. She started with weekly radio advertisements and became consistently active on social media platforms such as: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Pinterest.

After working with an entrepreneur coach and gaining the satisfactory knowledge and experience of working at Buckle, Thomas knew she needed to open up a store for:

“True Souls of the tristate area.”