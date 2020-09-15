Marshall+vs.+Rice+football+postponed

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the Rice University Owls will not be traveling to Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 3 to face the Marshall University Thundering Herd in its previously scheduled football matchup.

The Owls announced that it would delay the start of football practice until late September, which forced it to postpone games with the Herd and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers.

Marshall and Rice will continue to work with Conference USA to reschedule the game. Further information will be provided at a later date.

