Marshall Athletics continues to rise despite COVID-19

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Marshall University Athletics Department continues to work around the clock to make sure its athletes stay in shape for the upcoming fall sports seasons.

It is still unknown whether or not the fall sports season will be postponed or rescheduled in the near future. However, Marshall athletes are continuing to train and prepare for their respected sports. Social distancing has been effective and will be important for the student-athletes if they want to be able to play sports in the fall.

Spring football practice was canceled for Marshall’s football team. While the Herd’s social media continues to post content regarding upcoming games for the 2020 season, players have been working out at home thanks to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Luke Day. Day has been using social media to bond with the team and offer workouts. Other players from other sports have been sharing their workouts throughout social media, as well.

While workouts continue, the Herd has been working on signing recruits for its sports teams.

The Marshall women’s basketball team added three new student-athletes to the team’s roster for the 2020-21 season. Kennedi Colclough is a 6’0” forward, Huntington native and a graduate transfer from Stetson University. Ksenija Mitric is a 5’8” guard from Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Aarionna Redman is a 5’10” forward from Pickerington, Ohio.

The Marshall women’s soccer team added two signees to the team. The two players, Kathrynn Gonzalez and Lauren-Wheeler Hollis, are both transfers from East Carolina University.

The Marshall men’s basketball team picked up another player for the 2020-21 season as a local student-athlete, Logan Early, signed to play basketball for the Herd. Early is from Logan High School in Logan, West Virginia. Head Coach Dan D’Antoni continues to bring in-state players to his roster as Early joins Obinna Anochili-Killen, a player from Chapmanville High School in Chapmanville, West Virginia.

While COVID-19 has affected the sports at the youth, collegiate, national and even international levels, student-athletes remain hopeful to be able to play their respected sports this upcoming season. The NCAA announced and granted spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Even though nothing is official yet, things are slowly starting to form and regroup again in order to plan the future of the sports industry as the United States and the rest of the world continues to battle and fight off the coronavirus pandemic.

