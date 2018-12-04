The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under Football, SPORTS

Herd football week 14 report card

Staff Report|December 4, 2018

Marshall head coach Doc Holliday on the sidelines of Marshall's matchup against Virginia Tech.

Richard Crank

Marshall head coach Doc Holliday on the sidelines of Marshall's matchup against Virginia Tech.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






OFFENSE: D-

Sure, the offense put 20 points on the board, but 14 of those points came in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand. Virginia Tech’s defense made Isaiah Green look like a freshman for the first three quarters, and Tyre Brady had just two catches for 24 yards. The only bright spot was that Brenden Knox had over 200 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns, continuing his impressive run through the month of November.

DEFENSE: D+

This was by far Marshall’s worst performance on the defensive side of the ball. Ryan Willis completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, threw for over 300 yards and had four passing touchdowns. Steven Peoples and Jalen Holston proved to be a two-back tandem that Marshall had difficulties stopping throughout
the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Justin Rohrwasser missed an extra point in the first quarter, which started the downward spiral on special teams. Rohrwasser also sent a kickoff out of bounds, which is inexcusable on special teams. Robert LeFevre had a decent day in terms of punting, averaging nearly 45 yards per punt, but Rohrwasser’s miscues drag this grade down severely.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Football

Bowl-bound Herd headed to Tampa
Bowl-bound Herd headed to Tampa
Offensive struggles lead to blowout loss against Virginia Tech
Offensive struggles lead to blowout loss against Virginia Tech
Marshall football to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg
Marshall football to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg
Herd football week 13 report card
Herd football week 13 report card
Herd football shuts down UTSA on senior night
Herd football shuts down UTSA on senior night

Other stories filed under SPORTS

Herd men’s basketball travels to Duquesne

Marshall men’s basketball looks to add a road win against Duquesne Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. Marshall sits at 5-2 on the season with losses to ...

Bowl-bound Herd headed to Tampa
Bowl-bound Herd headed to Tampa
Women’s basketball downs Coppin State

The Marshall Thundering Herd women’s basketball team defeated the Coppin State Eagles, 88-67, Saturday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center. “We...

Offensive struggles lead to blowout loss against Virginia Tech
Offensive struggles lead to blowout loss against Virginia Tech
Marshall athletics staff member involves family in day-to-day profession
Marshall athletics staff member involves family in day-to-day profession
Navigate Left
  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Bowl-bound Herd headed to Tampa

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Offensive struggles lead to blowout loss against Virginia Tech

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Marshall football to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Herd football week 13 report card

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Herd football shuts down UTSA on senior night

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Marshall football takes on UTSA in last home game of season

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Herd football report card

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Knox, Herd football run over Charlotte

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Herd football report card

  • Herd football week 14 report card

    Football

    Herd football takes on Southern Miss

Navigate Right