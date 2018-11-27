The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Football, SPORTS

Herd football week 13 report card

Staff Report|November 27, 2018

Herd football week 13 report card

Marshall senior wide receiver Tyre Brady dives for the end zone against EKU in a recent home game. The play results in a touchdown.

STAFF REPORT

OFFENSE: C+

Only 14 of the Herd’s 28 points were scored on this side of the ball. Isaiah Green threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyre Brady, who is closing in on a 1,000-yard season and has nine TD receptions this year. Green did throw a pair of interceptions and both were ill-advised throws that never should’ve been attempted. Brenden Knox went over 100 yards on the ground and continues to be a bright spot for the Marshall offense after starting the season as the fourth running back on the depth chart. The offense did enough last week, but Bud Foster’s lunch pail defense presents a much different and more physical look than FIU’s porous defense.

DEFENSE: B+

There were definitely some low points for the Marshall defense, which allowed 190 rushing yards, including a 37-yard run by Napoleon Maxwell. Those numbers were both season-highs allowed by the Herd, which entered the game fourth in rush defense. The Herd had some bright spots as well, forcing two turnovers by an FIU team that entered the game with only 10 turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Omari Cobb. Marshall has now forced 11 turnovers in its last five games.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

The Herd blocked a punt for a touchdown and blocked a field goal that wound up being the difference in the score. Robert LeFevre improved off his last few games, averaging nearly 45 yards per punt with a long of 53. This grade would have been an A or an A+, but Justin Rohrwasser missed a chip-shot 25-yard field goal, which is inexcusable.

