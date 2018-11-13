The student news site of Marshall University

Filed under Football, SPORTS

Herd football report card

Staff ReportNovember 13, 2018Leave a Comment

Marshall redshirt running back Brenden Knox (#20) joins a team celebration after a touchdown in Marshall's earlier home game against Western Kentucky. Knox has a career-high 22 rushes for 116 and a touchdown in his most-recent game against Charlotte.

Richard Crank

OFFENSE: B-

The first half performance wasn’t great by any means and Marshall only had a three-point lead at halftime. What the run game did in the second half, however, was perhaps its best performance of the season. Brenden Knox, who has spent the majority of the season as the fourth running back on the depth chart, had 22 carries for 116 yards and became the first 100-yard rusher Charlotte has allowed all season. As a team, Marshall became the first team to run for more than 150 yards against Charlotte’s third-ranked rush defense, totaling 152 yards. Receiver Tyre Brady also appeared to get back on track, hauling in six passes for 95 yards.

DEFENSE: A

Aside from the first drive, where Charlotte drove the ball 75 yards and scored a touchdown, the Herd defense flat-out dominated the 49ers. Charlotte had just 72 passing yards for the entire game and managed a measly 2.8 yards per carry on 41 attempts (113 yards). The Herd totaled 10 tackles for loss and six sacks as a team, as Charlotte quarterback Evan Shirreffs never got into any sort of rhythm after the opening drive.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A+

Justin Rohrwasser made each of his three field goals and Robert LeFevre rebounded from a shaky performance last week by placing three punts inside the 20.  Darius Hodge also blocked a punt, which set up an easy
Marshall touchdown.

