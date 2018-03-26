The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under Football, SPORTS

Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

Luke Creasy, ReporterMarch 26, 2018Leave a Comment

Marshall football proceeds with one of its with spring practices last seasson in the background of an official Marshall practice ball. The Herd practices at either Joan C. Edwards Stadium or the Chris Cline Athletic Complex (depending on weather) as media, season ticket holders and Big Green members are permitted to spectate.

Luke Creasy

Marshall football proceeds with one of its with spring practices last seasson in the background of an official Marshall practice ball. The Herd practices at either Joan C. Edwards Stadium or the Chris Cline Athletic Complex (depending on weather) as media, season ticket holders and Big Green members are permitted to spectate.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marshall University football is readying for the upcoming season, as the spring practice season is scheduled to begin this week. Marshall is coming off an 8-win season, including a New Mexico Bowl victory, after finishing the previous year with three wins. The program returns many players from last year, but head coach Doc Holliday said last season is in the past, and the team cannot afford to focus on it.

“One thing we want to do as a coaching staff is not get complacent with any of these kids and make sure that we get better,” Holliday said. “You don’t stay the same; you get better or you get worse. It’s important for this team, with all the experience coming back, to start over.”

Marshall football prepares for spring: what Holliday said is the most important part of a program’s success or failure, and that the result of next season depends on translating performance from the weight room to the field.

“Any time you’re a football coach and headed into spring ball, the most important part of your program is what happens in the off-season—the development that happens in the players from the time you finish the bowl game to the time spring ball starts,” Holliday said. “I told the team when they got back last night that it is so critical, all those numbers you have in the weight room right now, it’s important to transition that to the football field and become good football players.”

While the roster remains mostly intact, the new season begins with a slew of coaching changes. Tim Cramsey has been an offensive coordinator for each of the past nine seasons for five different programs and brings offensive knowledge to the table. He replaces former Marshall offensive coordinator Bill Legg. Another notable change is line-backers coach Adam Fuller’s promotion to defensive coordinator, replacing former defensive coordinator Chuck Heater. Holliday said special teams will be a combined effort.

“I’m excited about the two new coordinators—Tim Cramsey and, of course Adam Fuller has been with us a long time,” Holliday said. “Todd Goebell will take a bigger role as a special teams coordinator as well as being co-offensive coordinator. He’ll coordinate the special teams along with myself and some other coaches.”

The spring season will consist of 15 practices. The first 14 are open to season-ticket holders and Big Green Scholarship Foundation members, and the final practice, the annual spring scrimmage, is open to the public.

Luke Creasy can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Football

Herd football alumni return for pro day, set sights on NFL
Herd football alumni return for pro day, set sights on NFL
Marshall organizes candlelight vigil for fallen athlete

Thundering Herd football and the Marshall community mourned the loss of defensive lineman Larry Aaron Thursday night with a candlelight vigil in the M...

Thundering Herd football hoping to end losing streak against WKU Saturday

Marshall football (6-3, 3-2) looks to bounce back this Saturday at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium where they will take on Western Kentucky University (...

Marshall quarterback Chase-ing history
Marshall quarterback Chase-ing history
Herd linebacker Young’s presence felt in debut
Herd linebacker Young’s presence felt in debut

Other stories filed under SPORTS

Column: Herd hoops’ dominance just beginning
Column: Herd hoops’ dominance just beginning
Herd softball loses series against FAU, remains third in conference standings
Herd softball loses series against FAU, remains third in conference standings
Clock strikes midnight on Herd’s magical season
Clock strikes midnight on Herd’s magical season
Marshall men’s basketball prepares for ‘Press Virginia’

SAN DIEGO — In what is expected to be a matchup of clashing styles of play, all eyes will be focused on the Mountain State Sunday night at Viejas Ar...

History made, in the making as Herd wins game one
History made, in the making as Herd wins game one
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

    Football

    Herd football alumni return for pro day, set sights on NFL

  • Football

    Marshall organizes candlelight vigil for fallen athlete

  • Football

    Thundering Herd football hoping to end losing streak against WKU Saturday

  • Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

    Football

    Marshall quarterback Chase-ing history

  • Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

    Football

    Herd linebacker Young’s presence felt in debut

  • Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

    Football

    Yurachek’s three touchdown grabs help Thundering Herd upend Bearcats

  • Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

    Football

    2017 Thundering Herd Hall of Fame class leave mark on campus

  • Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

    Football

    King crowned in second half of Herd’s win

  • Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

    Football

    Brady’s record day

  • Holliday addresses media before first spring practice

    Football

    Marshall football blows 10-point lead, falls at NC State 37-20