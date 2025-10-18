Huntington Hotspots: Breathe Wine & Culture Co.

Part bistro, part boutique and part wine bar, a local business carved out a trendy space for Huntington residents to enjoy that’s just a short walk from campus.

Breathe Wine and Culture Co., a women-owned bistro and gift shop at 335 9th St., has become a gathering spot for Huntington residents and Marshall students alike.

“We opened in April of ‘24, so we’ve been here for just over a year,” said owner Cheryl Herdman. “We had a store in the Cross Lanes area, but we wanted to do an expansion into Huntington.

“And then it just kind of so happened that we had to close down (the Cross Lanes) location because of the road work and stuff there, so we focused in all our attention here and started adding services as we got going,” Herdman said.

Breathe Wine offers a variety of wine from renowned vendors from across the globe, offering complimentary wine sampling every week.

“We do a free (wine) sampling every Saturday from 3-9 p.m. Everybody just walks in; they don’t have to make a reservation or anything. Just come in and see us and try something new as long as you’re 21+. I know some students aren’t, but they’re definitely welcome,” Herdman said.

Along with wine and craft beer, the shop offers a variety of snack and meal options for hungry patrons, the most popular being the flatbread pizzas, sandwiches and charcuterie samplers, according to staff.

The shop also partners with local vendors from across the area to showcase a variety of homemade goods and offers options to those with a gluten intolerance.

“We do have some local vendors, so we have Wildlee Made, a sourdough baker, she’ll bring in pepperoni rolls and cinnamon rolls, and stuff … and then we have a lot of gluten-free options, too, so I know we’ve had several gluten-free students coming to see us,” Herdman said.

Breathe Wine also aims to stay connected with the Marshall community by offering free Wi-Fi and displaying artwork from local artists, students and alumni.

“Even some of the older artists had gone to Marshall …, so there’s opportunity to showcase (students’) work. If (you’re) a potter or woodworker artist, that is awesome (too),” staff member Devon Reed said.

The business continues to grow its community presence by participating in events such as the Italian Festival and the annual Siptacular wine event.

“Right now, we’re helping with Sip. We’ve done the Italian Festival, so we’re trying to get more involved in things that are going on, bring things more uptown because what happens is when people come downtown, they just go to third. They just go to the border, and then there’s, you know, Pullman and everything there,” Herdman said.

Owners say they look forward to participating in community events. Whether interested in their food, drinks, gifts or even catering, Breathe Wine and Culture Co. has something for everyone to enjoy.

For updates about offerings and events, visit www.breathewinewv.com or check out the space in person.

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].