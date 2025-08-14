Postcards from The Parthenon: Heritage Farm

If you are a fan of history like me, then you probably like museums and places where you can learn as much as you can about our history and how we’ve progressed up to this point. Luckily for you and me, there is a perfect place to do so right here in Huntington.

Located just 15 minutes away from campus, Heritage Farm allows you to travel back in time over 100 years and experience what it was like for some of our ancestors in the region, and while you do that, you can pet some cute animals, too.

MUSEUMS

The centerpiece of Heritage Farm is the network of museums that run through it. With six different museums each focusing on a different aspect of Appalachian history, you’re sure to find something that interests you.

The Progress Museum contains displays of homes and consumer goods from the 1800s all the way to the late 1900s to show you how the average American home and lifestyle has evolved throughout the decades.

In the Industry Museum, you’ll explore the industries and businesses that shaped Appalachia as we know it today, including mining, glass production and lumber mills.

The Heritage Museum walks you through the history of the land that became Heritage Farm, from the indigenous tribes that first lived there all the way up to the founders of today’s Heritage Farm. The Transportation Museum allows you to see how vehicles and other modes of transportation have evolved in Appalachia, from horse-drawn wagons and stagecoaches to cars and planes.

The Country Store Museum, styled after an old general store, shows you what daily life in Appalachia was like over 100 years ago. Finally, if you bring any children along with you, the Children’s Activity Museum provides plenty of fun hands-on activities to make learning more fun for them.

ARTISANS

Something that makes Heritage Farm unique, among a lot of museums, is the presence of artisan workers on the farm. These artisans operate all kinds of historical artisan workshops using the exact same materials and processes that Appalachians used for hundreds of years, giving you a firsthand glimpse into how things were made back in the day.

There are multiple artisan workstations located on the farm. There are weavers who operate old looms, quiltmakers stitching quilts together, a blacksmith operating a genuine smithy and forge and countless other artisans on site to help immerse you in the history.

On top of that, some of the artisans also sell what they produce. For example, the weavers sell some of the clothing and accessories they produce on site, including things such as hats and ponchos, so you can take home a piece of historically-crafted clothing with you.

PETTING ZOO

If you want to take a break from the history and get up close with the farm’s animals, you can visit the Nature Center and the petting zoo located on the farm. There are all kinds of different animals that the farm’s workers will let you interact with and teach you about.

You can watch the workers take care of and feed the animals, watch a 25-year-old tortoise and hare bond in their shared enclosure or play with the barn dog who roams around the petting zoo.

If you have a love for animals, the petting zoo may end up being the highlight of your visit. From pigs to chickens to skunks, and even an alpaca, it’s hard to leave the farm without making at least one furry friend.

DINING

If you get hungry while exploring history and petting animals, there’s also a restaurant located on the farm to satisfy your hunger.

The Village Vittles restaurant offers multiple different dining options, including West Virginia favorites such as the pepperoni roll, which I would recommend. To me, it just makes sense to eat an Appalachian invention while exploring Appalachian history.

From cheeseburgers to chicken sandwiches, you do not have to worry about your hunger going unsatisfied while taking in your history lesson.

RECREATION

Finally, if you’re in the mood for some recreational activities while you’re at Heritage Farm, look no further than the Adventure Park and Mountain Rim Bike Park.

Designed to embody the spirit of adventurous Appalachian activities, the Adventure Park contains rope courses and zip-lines to keep you moving.

You can race against a friend on the 1100-foot Redtail Racers dual zip-line at up to 40 miles per hour or climb up the TalithaKoum rope course that goes up to 40 feet high and features a 40-foot free fall.

At the Mountain Rim Bike Park, you can ride 10 different downhill bike courses through the woods, allowing you to enjoy the beautiful views of Appalachia and get a thrill at the same time.

With all of its exhibits and adventures, Heritage Farm has something to offer for everyone, whether you’re a history buff or a thrill seeker.

