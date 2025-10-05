Huntington Hotspots: Pretty & Poised

Pretty, pink and on a mission to make women feel beautiful and loved.

It’s what Pretty & Poised clothing boutique in Huntington, West Virginia, and Ashland, Kentucky, aims to achieve with every customer.

“Clothing is what gets people in the door, but my true hope is that they leave with more than a bag in their hands,” store owner Rachael Woford said.

Her true hope involves her faith, she said.

“From the very beginning, Pretty & Poised was about more than just fashion trends or clothes on a rack,” Woford said. “I wanted it to be a place where fashion felt fun, creative and joyful.”

Deeper than that, Woford said she wanted it to be a place of encouragement and positivity.

“The heart of this store is to remind every woman who shops here that she is loved, known and beautiful,” she said.

Pretty & Poised first opened its doors to the public in March 2019 in Ashland.

Since then, Wofard has opened a second storefront in downtown Huntington.

A desire for women to know their true worth outside of the clothes they wear, Woford said, is a driving force behind her business.

The interior of Pretty & Poised has a sense of fun and playfulness along with a sprinkle of bright colors and patterns.

Woford said it is no coincidence.

“When it comes to fashion, I’m inspired by creativity itself,” she said. “Finding pieces that are fun, original and bring joy to every life.”

What’s the next step for the store?

“My prayer is that Pretty & Poised can continue to give more,” Woford said. “Especially to help support missions in Romania on a yearly basis.”

This season of life, Woford said, is sweet as can be.

“I’ve been loving this season of being a mom of two while also helping employ young women who have a heart for God, and I hope to see the store grow even more mission focused over time.”





