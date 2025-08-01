Postcards from The Parthenon: Kings Island

Most of the time when you see me write for The Parthenon, I talk about the latest basketball game or how the Herd performed in last week’s football game. Although I do have a passion for sports, my passion for roller coasters and amusement parks is just as strong, and about 3 hours away, one of America’s best amusement parks sits just a day trip away from Huntington.

Kings Island, located just outside of Cincinnati in Mason, Ohio, has been a place for people to get some thrills dating back to 1973. Kings Island has 50 operating rides – 15 of them being roller coasters – of all different thrill levels. From small carousels to 300-foot tall roller coasters, Kings Island has the needs of every rider covered.

ACTIVITIES

According to the Roller Coaster Database, Kings Island is one of only 28 amusement parks in the entire world with at least 10 roller coasters, and it’s one of eight with at least 15.

In my opinion, to kick off your day the right way is to take a ride on Diamondback.

Diamondback is a 230-foot hyper coaster, a rollercoaster that has a height between 200-300 feet, that goes 80 mph with over a mile of track length. If you love floater airtime, Diamondback is a must-ride. This coaster is not too intense but still packs a punch.

If you want something smaller to warm up your thrill level, The Bat, located to the far left in the park, is a 78-foot suspended roller coaster that reaches 51 mph. It’s a decent-sized roller coaster, but it’s not too intense if you need a “warm-up” roller coaster. A suspended rollercoaster features the coaster train hanging down from the track as opposed to it sitting on top of the track.

Next, we have Orion, the tallest and fastest ride at Kings Island. Orion is a giga coaster, a rollercoaster between 300-400 feet, that features a 300-foot drop with a top speed of 91 mph.

Orion and Diamondback are my top two favorite rides at the park, but it is personal preference. Orion is more intense than Diamondback but since the ride does go so fast, it does feel short compared to Diamondback, which is why I prefer Diamondback. However, I recommend giving both a try to see which you prefer.

A trip to Kings Island is not complete until you ride the Beast, the classic wooden roller coaster that goes far into the forest. Still to this day the world’s longest wooden roller coaster, the Beast is, pun intended, a beast of a roller coaster. If you are able, ride the Beast at nighttime to get the full effect of being in the dark, surrounded by woods.

If roller coasters are not your thing or you just need a break from the thrills, some of my go-to attractions are the K.I. & Miami Valley Railroad train ride and visiting the centerpiece of Kings Island, the Eiffel Tower.

The K.I. & Miami Valley Railroad train ride is a relaxing trip around the east side of Kings Island, featuring scenic views of the trees or normally unseeable angles of rides and attractions. The train also features stops at the water park as well when the water park is operational – usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend.

The Eiffel tower is the first thing you see when you are driving to the park. It is a 314-foot-tall, scale replica of the actual Eiffel Tower in Paris. You can take an elevator to the top and see beautiful birds-eye views of the park. There is a cage surrounding you, but I do understand if you are afraid of heights.

DINING

One of my favorite places at Kings Island for a small quick meal is Tom & Chee, located close to the Eiffel Tower.

Tom & Chee offers different types of melts like the BBQ Bacon Grilled Cheese, Bacon Mac & Chee and the signature Tom & Chee melt. All meals are made to order, ensuring freshness, and dining plans are accepted. It’s a go-to option for a satisfying yet light lunch.

If you want more of a substantial meal at the park, Grain & Grill International Kitchen, located at the front of the park in the main street, goes away from the typical amusement park meal. The restaurant offers a rotating menu, but if you get the chance to try the garlic and herb-crusted chicken, you will not regret it. It is delicious.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

If you’re looking for entertainment outside of the rollercoasters, you can catch some live entertainment shows or meet and greets. Live shows and meet and greets are on a constant rotation, but if you are interested, be sure to check out the Live Entertainment section on Kings Island’s website just to be sure you are able to catch a show you are interested in.

EVENTS

Even though the summer months are coming to an end, events like “Trick and Treats,” “Halloween Haunt” and “Winterfest” are events Kings Island hosts to keep new and exciting things happening at the park even when the cold forces some of the rides to close down.

With events happening nearly year-round, there is usually always something to make the trip to Kings Island. It is a must-do for anyone and everyone.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at harrah52@marshall.edu.