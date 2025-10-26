Skeffington’s keeps formalwear local

Dress to impress, and shop locally.

Skeffington’s Formal Wear has been renting and selling tuxedos since 1973 – tuxedos and nothing but tuxedos.

With homecoming season in full swing, the store is buzzing with activity, and the longtime Huntington shop continues its tradition of thriving on personal service and custom fits.

“Homecoming is such a fun season with helping the boys match the girls’ dresses,” store owner Sheila Roeller said. “We always run a special to draw them in.”

Customers new and old come into the store hoping to find that special look for their big occasion.

“We get so many kids that come back year after year,” she said. “I just love to watch them grow and mature.”

After Roeller’s many years of working at and now owning Skeffington’s, she’s seen fashion trends come and go and come again.

“Everything is tighter, and most pants for the homecoming are shorter,” she said. “Nowadays, the boys love the sparkly shoes to match the vest and tie. Black is timeless; plus, we have it in stock.”

Tuxedos for all kinds of customers are available, Roeller said.

“We have so many colors,” she said. “We customize the fit like no other store can.”

Besides colors, a wide variety of sizes distinguishes Skeffington’s from other stores, she said. With the largest in-store inventory in the tri-state area, customers rarely have to wait long for the perfect fit.

“Pants from an 18 waist for little guys to a 70 waist for the bigger guys,” Roeller said. “Shirts in a boys’ extra small to 7XL and coats from size 3 to 70.”

Skeffington’s continues to focus on customer service and community connection.

“After being in business for over 50 years, it’s important to go above and beyond for each and every customer,” she said.

From classic black tuxedos to modern styles in bold colors, Roeller said the store’s mission has always been about helping customers look and feel confident in whatever they choose.

She said the shop’s small size is one of its biggest strengths.

“Being the store owner is most rewarding – having a great staff that focuses on the detail,” she said. “We are a very small business with a small staff. We work hard to make everyone happy with the style and fit.”

Over the decades, Skeffington’s has dressed generations of locals for proms, weddings, homecomings and more.

As trends change and new generations roll in, one thing remains the same: Skeffington’s stays committed to helping every customer look and feel their best.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].