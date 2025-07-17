Postcards from The Parthenon: Parkersburg

Tucked along the banks of the Ohio and Little Kanawha Rivers, Parkersburg, West Virginia, is a city where industry meets charm and history lingers around every bend.

Known for its Victorian architecture and Appalachian grit, Parkersburg offers more than just a scenic stop, but rather a gateway into the stories that built the Mountain State.

From Blennerhassett Island’s mysterious past to modern day arts and eats, Parkersburg blends old and new in true West Virginia fashion, making it the perfect day trip from Marshall’s campus.

ACTIVITIES

Start your day in Parkersburg on Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park, located in the Ohio River. This state park features a replica Palladian mansion, as well as scenic biking and hiking trails and fishing options. While you cannot reach the island by bike or foot, you can certainly make your way over on the Island Belle Sternwheeler, leaving on the hour and returning every half hour. The island is perfect for history buffs and outdoorsy-folk alike.

Prefer to stay on dry land? The Julia-Ann Square Historic district is the largest and oldest historic district in West Virginia and offers ample opportunity to take in the Victorian style homes while getting your daily steps in. Schedule a walking tour or select the leisurely option and wander the neighborhood solo.

If islands and walking tours sound unappealing, the Parkersburg Art Center can provide coveted air conditioning and visual stimulation. Located in downtown Parkersburg, the center displays various exhibits to the public on Tuesday through Saturday, with free admission. No matter the displays, spending a few hours at the center is a great way to beat the heat and support local artists without breaking the bank.

SHOPPING

The Grand Central Mall may appear as the obvious choice for shopping, and while the mall does offer a wide selection of market brands and locally owned shops, downtown Parkersburg is also home to several unique stores to provide retail therapy.

For the book lovers, First Chapter Bookstore is a great way to spend an afternoon. With affordable pricing, an in-store coffee bar and comfortable seating, it’s easy to get lost in between the pages and lose track of time.

After a visit to the Parkersburg Art Center, check out The Framing Gallery. Featuring the work of Tracy Love, this gallery has both displays and takes in commissions. Need a photo framed? A shadow box from a trip to Parkersburg, perhaps? The Framing Gallery can frame it all.

DINING

Before heading out to Blennerhassett Island or a walking tour of the Julia-Ann Historic District, grab some energy at Lock No. 4 Coffee. This coffee shop features a plethora of seasonal flavors and can make nearly any coffee concoction dreamed up. During the summer months, I would recommend an iced Samoa latte–it tastes just like the Girl Scout cookie.

For lunch, head over to Rubin’s Deli for a refreshing salad or sandwich. Their sign reads, “Fill your belly at Rubin’s Deli,” and it’s recommended to respect their advice. Additionally, they sell a West Virginia classic: Mister Bee Potato Chips.

When craving a sweet treat, Mountain State Creamery serves delicious hand-dipped ice cream. Enjoy your cone in a unique setting filled with local vintage decor and historic Parkersbur memorabilia. With a wall of classic candy in the back, patrons truly step back in time.

If there is time for dinner, head over to The Pizza Place. With a rich history beginning on the coast of Naples, Italy, this Italian joint follows original recipes and utilizes fresh ingredients shipped from New Jersey. Historically and currently delectable, The Pizza Place cannot be skipped on a trip to Parkersburg. If there is no time to stop and enjoy a slice, grab a pie and take it home to be enjoyed cold or reheated–trust me.

Whether your interests align with history, the outdoors or simply tasty eats, Parkersburg is waiting with open arms.

