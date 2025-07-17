Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Postcards from The Parthenon: Parkersburg

Kaitlyn Fleming, Managing Editor
July 17, 2025
Kaitlyn Fleming
Downtown Parkersburg features a variety of shops, murals and eats.

Tucked along the banks of the Ohio and Little Kanawha Rivers, Parkersburg, West Virginia, is a city where industry meets charm and history lingers around every bend. 

Known for its Victorian architecture and Appalachian grit, Parkersburg offers more than just a scenic stop, but rather a gateway into the stories that built the Mountain State. 

From Blennerhassett Island’s mysterious past to modern day arts and eats, Parkersburg blends old and new in true West Virginia fashion, making it the perfect day trip from Marshall’s campus. 

ACTIVITIES

Story continues below advertisement

Start your day in Parkersburg on Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park, located in the Ohio River. This state park features a replica Palladian mansion, as well as scenic biking and hiking trails and fishing options. While you cannot reach the island by bike or foot, you can certainly make your way over on the Island Belle Sternwheeler, leaving on the hour and returning every half hour. The island is perfect for history buffs and outdoorsy-folk alike.

Prefer to stay on dry land? The Julia-Ann Square Historic district is the largest and oldest historic district in West Virginia and offers ample opportunity to take in the Victorian style homes while getting your daily steps in. Schedule a walking tour or select the leisurely option and wander the neighborhood solo. 

thumbnail_DSC_0493
Kaitlyn Fleming
The Julia-Ann Historic District features walking tours of historical homes.

If islands and walking tours sound unappealing, the Parkersburg Art Center can provide coveted air conditioning and visual stimulation. Located in downtown Parkersburg, the center displays various exhibits to the public on Tuesday through Saturday, with free admission. No matter the displays, spending a few hours at the center is a great way to beat the heat and support local artists without breaking the bank. 

SHOPPING 

The Grand Central Mall may appear as the obvious choice for shopping, and while the mall does offer a wide selection of market brands and locally owned shops, downtown Parkersburg  is also home to several unique stores to provide retail therapy.

For the book lovers, First Chapter Bookstore is a great way to spend an afternoon. With affordable pricing, an in-store coffee bar and comfortable seating, it’s easy to get lost in between the pages and lose track of time. 

First Chapter is a bookstore featuring a variety of genres and a coffee bar. (Kaitlyn Fleming)

After a visit to the Parkersburg Art Center, check out The Framing Gallery. Featuring the work of Tracy Love, this gallery has both displays and takes in commissions. Need a photo framed? A shadow box from a trip to Parkersburg, perhaps? The Framing Gallery can frame it all.

DINING

Before heading out to Blennerhassett Island or a walking tour of the Julia-Ann Historic District, grab some energy at Lock No. 4 Coffee. This coffee shop features a plethora of seasonal flavors and can make nearly any coffee concoction dreamed up. During the summer months, I would recommend an iced Samoa latte–it tastes just like the Girl Scout cookie. 

For lunch, head over to Rubin’s Deli for a refreshing salad or sandwich. Their sign reads, “Fill your belly at Rubin’s Deli,” and it’s recommended to respect their advice. Additionally, they sell a West Virginia classic: Mister Bee Potato Chips.

When craving a sweet treat, Mountain State Creamery serves delicious hand-dipped ice cream. Enjoy your cone in a unique setting filled with local vintage decor and historic Parkersbur memorabilia. With a wall of classic candy in the back, patrons truly step back in time. 

If there is time for dinner, head over to The Pizza Place. With a rich history beginning on the coast of Naples, Italy, this Italian joint follows original recipes and utilizes fresh ingredients shipped from New Jersey. Historically and currently delectable, The Pizza Place cannot be skipped on a trip to Parkersburg. If there is no time to stop and enjoy a slice, grab a pie and take it home to be enjoyed cold or reheated–trust me. 

The Pizza Place is a family-run restaurant in Parkersburg. (Kaitlyn Fleming)

Whether your interests align with history, the outdoors or simply tasty eats, Parkersburg is waiting with open arms. 

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Postcards from The Parthenon
Hocking Hills features various locations for hiking and outdoor recreation.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Hocking Hills
The New River Gorge Bridge is a steel arch bridge spanning 3,030 feet long over the New River Gorge.
Postcards from The Parthenon: New River Gorge
More in SERIES
Carl and Anna Mummert enjoy a healthy work-life balance spending quiet evenings together. (Courtesy of Anna Mummert)
Couples on Campus: The Mummerts
Aside from being a professor and Faculty Senate chair at Marshall, Schulenberg is also an author and the co-owner of Nomada Bakery. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
After Office Hours: Shawn Schulenberg
Kat and Tracy recently traveled to Grand Teton National Park after exploring many of West Virginia’s state parks together. (Courtesy of Kat Smith)
Couples on Campus: The Smiths
Tina Powell is the campus Academic Affairs manager at the Mid-Ohio Valley Campus. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
After Office Hours: Tina Powell
After years of traveling as a couple, the Ballous now enjoy taking trips with their children. (Courtesy of Stephanie Ballou)
Couples on Campus: The Ballous
Todd Godby has 20 years of ministry experience and industrial experience. (Courtesy of Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center)
After Office Hours: Todd Godby
More in SPOTLIGHT
Chloe resides in her “Pawffice” every Tuesday and Thursday.
Therapy dogs are ready for students to return, owners say
The Lewis College of Business will be sponsoring the new program.
ZinnStarter program to support student entrepreneurs
Cicero Fain speaking with members of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour. (Courtesy of the Appalachian Heritage Freedom Tour)
Underground Railroad Markers to acknowledge the story of Black West Virginia
As the 2025 season quickly approaches, the Marshall Football team spends its days in the weight room (pictured: Tariq Montgomery).
GALLERY: Marshall Football lifts its way to the top
Over 100 local kids trained with Marshall Men's Basketball at the Corny Jackson Basketball Camp June 30 through July 2.
GALLERY: Corny Jackson Camp prepares next generation of the Herd
TJ West, author of “Country Road Romance.”
A Q&A on queer identity in Appalachia: Inside TJ West's 'Country Road Romance'
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal