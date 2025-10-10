Alchemy Theatre showcases first-ever film festival

For only $5 a day, cinephiles and casual watchers alike can attend the inaugural Alchemy Film Festival from Friday, Oct. 17, to Sunday, Oct. 19, at Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts.

The Festival will kick off Friday with a local filmmaker showcase at 6 p.m. featuring homegrown films such as “Werewolf Fighter,” “Little Opal,” “Doors Unlocked,” “Blue” and “As the Sunflower Whispers.”

Directed by Samuel Felinton and featuring the work of four Marshall professors via MUkraine, “As the Sunflower Whispers” is a documentary offering an inside look of the stories of Ukrainians consumed by the ravages of war after the Russian invasion began in 2022. The documentary first premiered on Marshall’s campus in February 2025.

A local filmmaker panel will follow the showcase, providing attendees the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session at 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

To close out the first day of the festival, the theatre will present “Hay Fever the Movie” at 8 p.m.

The festival will pick back up at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, with its national filmmaker showcase including showings of “Male Pattern,” “Transcendent,” “Liminal” and “Wish.”



Mirroring Friday’s schedule, movie-goers can join a national filmmaker panel at 7 p.m.

Rounding out Saturday’s events, Alchemy Films will present “equity” at 8 p.m.

The festival’s Sunday, Oct. 17, lineup begins with the 72-Hour Film Challenge Showcase starting at 6 p.m., celebrating local short films made in only three days. Filmmakers will receive their film themes Thursday, Oct. 9, and the winners will be announced prior to the festival.

A festival award presentation will follow the Film Challenge Showcase at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/tickets/ for all three days of the festival.