Javier Zamora to share ‘Solito’ journey

Claire Johnson, Staff Reporter
October 30, 2025
Javier Zamora (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)

An accomplished author, poet and activist will highlight the Marshall Artist Series at the Joan C. Edward Playhouse Thursday, Nov. 6. 

Javier Zamora’s bestselling novel, “Solito,” chronicles his harrowing solo journey as a nine-year-old from El Salvador to Guatemala and Mexico and eventually the United States. His novel explores the human condition of migrants through his own relationships, challenges and triumphs.  

From the 2023 American Book Award to the 2022 Los Angeles Times-Christopher Isherwood Prize, Zamora has earned an abundance of accolades. Through his work, he has also been awarded fellowships from top universities like Harvard and Stanford. He continues his work to help migrants through participation in The Florence Project, Salvavision,and the Kino Border Initiative.

Zamora’s migrant story may seem far removed from the town of Huntington, but the value of his experiences resonates in the hearts of many. This sentiment was expressed by Angela Jones, the Marshall director of marketing and external affairs, who believes Zamora’s story includes widely applicable lessons.

“With so much that is happening in our world, I think it is really important just to understand what is going on with people … understanding people and where they come from and what their journey is because how else will we grow if we don’t know?” Jones said. 

The event will entail a conversation with three moderators: former Provost Avi Mukherjee; Monserrat Miller, the director of the John D. Drinko Academy; and WSAZ anchor Tim Irr. 

“We can expect some really intelligent questions,” Jones said, referring to the moderators. 

Miller was thrilled at the opportunity to be involved in the event. Having read and been captivated by the pages of “Solito,” she expressed her own belief in the story’s ability to transcend barriers. 

“It’s meaningful on so many different levels. Everybody has at one point or another experienced the longing to be with their parents, and if not their parents, with family, and that is the underlying dynamic of ‘Solito,’” Miller said. 

Miller is excited to speak with Zamora about many subjects but particularly his thoughts on poetry. As a successful and prolific poet, she expects enlightening answers from him.

“I want to talk to him about poetry and poetry as a form of healing and as a form of recording family history,” Miller said.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. for the student showing and 7:30 p.m. for the public. Free student tickets are available at the Joan C. Edward Playhouse Box Office. Tickets are being sold on the Marshall Artist Website for the public.

Claire Johnson can be contacted at [email protected].

