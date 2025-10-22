Award-winning chef, humanitarian to visit for Marshall Artists Series

Chef Andrés is coming to campus Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Courtesy of the Marshall Artists Series)

The Marshall Artist Series is fast approaching with its next guest speaker: Jose Andres.

A renowned chef, humanitarian, author and restaurateur, Andres has reached a level of expertise few can achieve. He currently holds an Emmy, was twice on Time magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People” and has opened successful restaurants across the country.

On the other side of his fame, Andres runs his nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, which provides food to areas in crisis. His humanitarian efforts have led him to a National Humanities Medal, James Beard Outstanding Chef Award and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Angela Jones, the director of marketing for the Marshall Artist Series, was excited about the opportunity for not only Marshall students, but also for the community.

“Seeing someone who really was just a guy who wanted to cook … listen to him talk about helping people, serving in a way that he can serve — I think that we can all be reminded of that, not just students,” Jones said.

Andres’ visit to Marshall will entail a conversation moderated by President Brad Smith, where he will deep dive into his own inspiration, life and mission. Jones was confident that his stories will leave the audience impacted.

“I think you can expect to be inspired,” Jones said, chuckling. “I think you can expect to hear about someone who started their path in one way and has just trailblazed in many other ways.”

Andres will be at Marshall Wednesday, Oct. 29, for a student show at 6 p.m. and a public show at 7:30 p.m. Student tickets are free in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse Box Office, and public tickets can be found on the Marshall Artist Series website.

Claire Johnson can be contacted at [email protected].