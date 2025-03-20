Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Alumnae relations in sororities: A changing landscape

Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
March 20, 2025

Alumnae involvement in Greek Life is evolving as sororities adapt to modern challenges, from digital engagement to shifting cultural expectations.

“Recently, our chapter has been putting in effort to reconnect with our alumnae,” said Aleacea Weese, the alumnae relations manager for Tri Sigma. “The COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging to maintain personal connections, but we’re working hard to rebuild that engagement.”

Sororities have traditionally relied on alumnae to uphold their values, mentor younger members  and maintain chapter traditions. However, maintaining post-graduation involvement has become increasingly difficult. 

“It can be challenging to keep our newest alumnae engaged after graduation as they transition into post-graduation life,” Weese said. 

Social media has played a pivotal role in bridging this gap, with private groups and online updates keeping alumnae connected, even from a distance. For some, alumnae engagement goes beyond networking or nostalgia — it’s about preserving a legacy.

Alex Wellman,  Tri Sigma chapter advisor and active member from 2016-2020, recalled how a personal loss during her undergraduate years reshaped her perspective on lifelong commitment to the sorority. 

“Juanita Parsons, our chapter advisor, passed away when I was a sophomore or junior, and it was absolutely devastating for our chapter,” Wellman said. “That changed everything about how I saw and lived my Sigma experience. Being an advisor now, Juanita’s legacy and influence guide every choice I make.”

Despite these deep ties, the role of alumnae in shaping chapter culture continues to shift. While traditions remain largely intact, active members are increasingly prioritizing inclusivity, mental health awareness and work-life balance. 

“Greek Life does not have a progressive history of diversity and inclusion, so where things are today is actually remarkable in relation to the broader history of Greek Life,” Wellman said. “Members now are able to set boundaries that my generation was never able to, and I think that is very admirable and healthy.”

The recruitment process has also undergone significant change.  Wellman said potential new members now enter the process much more informed than in previous years thanks to the transparency provided by social media. 

“Recruitment had this artificial vibe that was painfully obvious when I went through,” she said. “PNMs now have more opportunities to be informed before they make their decisions, and the process is more genuine and authentic than it used to be.”

Despite these advances, alumnae relations still face significant challenges. Distance, life transitions and shifting priorities often make it difficult for alumnae to stay engaged. 

“One of the biggest challenges in keeping our alumnae engaged is maintaining their connection to our chapter as life circumstances change,” Weese said. “Building a sense of ongoing community and offering opportunities for our alumnae to contribute in meaningful ways can help overcome these challenges.”

Looking ahead, some worry about the longevity of Greek Life. 

“To be honest, I worry about the long-term viability of Greek Life because of the myriad of liabilities it presents to both universities and the organizations themselves,” Wellman said. “Additionally, the history and exclusive nature of Greek Life is unwelcoming to a lot of people.”

Still, the bonds of sisterhood remain strong. As sororities continue to evolve, alumnae relations will play a crucial role in maintaining tradition while embracing progress. 

“We truly believe our alumnae are the foundation of our organization,” Weese said. “It’s important to keep them connected and involved in our chapter’s ongoing journey.”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].

