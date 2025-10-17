Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Hoops for Huntington brings stellar community celebration

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
October 17, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Hoops in Huntington returned for the fourth time on Thursday, Oct. 16 to showcase the Marshall University mens and womens basketball teams.

A yearly tradition of community, celebration and basketball.

The fourth annual Hoops in Huntington was held Thursday, Oct. 16, in Pullman Square.

With a basketball court set up on Third Ave, the event kicked off with several people, both children and adults, playing basketball. 

The event showcased the upcoming Marshall Basketball season by highlighting the players and coaches for the season.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a wonderful event because it brings out the city,” said Jim Thornton, the homecoming grand marshal and the voice of “Wheel of Fortune.” “I’ve been seeing a bunch of kids running around, and they’re dressed in Kelly Green, and I love this because that’s the future crop of Marshall students.”

Alongside the basketball court, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were signing autographs for fans of the teams.

“This event, honestly, to us is amazing because I think everything we do is represent Huntington and Marshall, and so when we have a night where we come out and be engaged with the crowd, we have two teams that are super interactive. I think it’s just fun for them,” women’s head coach Juli Fulks said. 

As much as the community enjoys the event, the teams also enjoy coming out to meet the Huntington community. 

“I love the chance anytime we get to meet everybody and let them know how much we care about the community because we know they care about us,” Fulks said. 

“It’s fun for (the players) because, obviously, they have put so much time in this,” Fulks said. “I mean, this team’s been together since June, and so we have had a lot of hours, and so for them, just getting close to season is important, but I mean it’s important for them because they get to know how much everybody appreciates what they do and the hard work and to engage with the fans, and so for us, that’s fun to watch.”

Other activities from the event involved different basketball games on the court, inflatables, food and getting to see a quick peek of the players on the court.

With both teams being led by second year head coaches, Fulks and men’s head coach Cornelius Jackson, both teams are coming off of success from last year.

The men’s team is coming off of a 20-win season, and the women’s team broke a post-season Marshall record by winning four consecutive post-season games. 

The men’s team first sees action Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a home exhibition game against Alice Lloyd College, and the women’s team first sees action Saturday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. in an exhibition game against the University of Pikeville, also in the Cam Henderson Center. 

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
GALLERY: Hoops in Huntington
GALLERY: Hoops in Huntington
Men’s and Women’s Basketball face high-major opponents Virginia Cavaliers and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Hoops in Huntington back for preseason hype
Hoops for Huntington will start at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 in front of Pullman Square.
Herd Basketball is just around the corner
Over 100 local kids trained with Marshall Men's Basketball at the Corny Jackson Basketball Camp June 30 through July 2.
GALLERY: Corny Jackson Camp prepares next generation of the Herd
Jackson first started working with the Herd since the 2017-2018 season under former head coach Dan D’Antoni.
Marshall head coach extended until 2030
Mingo finishes the season averaging 5.2 assist per game, tied for 44th in the nation, and 12.6 points per game.
Sun Belt Conference Championship: Men and Women fall in quarterfinals
More in SPORTS
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. ULM
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. ULM
The Herd looks to keep its offense hot with the team scoring at least 42 points in the team’s last three games.
Football hosts first-time opponent for Homecoming
GALLERY: Football vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Football vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Swim & Dive vs. WVU
GALLERY: Swim & Dive vs. WVU
Swimming & Diving is competing in its first season as part of the American Conference. The conference championship will take place between Feb. 18-21.
Swimming & Diving battles in 'Duel in the Pool'
The 48-24 victory gives the Herd football team three consecutive 40+ point games.
Football dethrones the Monarchs
More in Staff
The Advanced Manufacturing Center is home to various workshops and maker spaces.
'All things creativity' to be celebrated at Makes Festival
Cameron Mays and Mia Crookshanks accept the Dan O'Hanlon awards. (Courtesy of Mia Crookshanks)
Wealth inequality studied in award-winning essays
The puzzle competition took place in the Memorial Student Center Saturday, Oct. 11.
Local artist crafts puzzle for purpose
Kelli Williams is chair of the nutrition and dietetics department that maintained the Nutrition Education Program. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Nutrition Education Program falls victim to federal cuts
Drag performers at the Huntington Pride Pageant (The Parthenon/Trista Honaker)
Pride Pageant showcases style, self expression
PlayStation: The Concert features music from four different PlayStation video games. (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)
BREAKING: PlayStation: The Concert canceled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal