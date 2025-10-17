GALLERY: Hoops in Huntington

Gallery • 36 Photos Wade Sullivan All photos in this gallery were taken by Wade Sullivan

Gallery • 40 Photos Nate Harrah All photos in this gallery were taken by Nate Harrah.

Hoops in Huntington returned for the fourth time on Thursday, Oct. 16 to showcase the Marshall University mens and womens basketball teams.

The free event, which began under former director of athletics Christian Spears, provides an opportunity for the Marshall community to see the teams prior to the upcoming season, and get to know players through autograph sessions and talking to them one-on-one.

Players competed in several different events, including a skills challenge, a three point contest and others.

The teams kick off their seasons in November, with both coaches entering their second year at the helm.

Story continues below advertisement

Photo Editor Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].