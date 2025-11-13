GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Elon

Marshall Men’s Basketball won its home opener against the Phoenix from Elon University 96-89 on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Redshirt senior Wyatt Fricks had a career game, tallying 34 points on 13-14 from the field, including 7-8 from the three point line.

Five players hit double digits in the game, including a 14 point showing from 7’4” transfer Matt Van Komen, who played for Elon last season before transferring to Marshall.

Up next, the Herd travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, for a Saturday matchup against Virginia.

