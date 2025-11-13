Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Elon

Wade Sullivan, Photo Editor
November 13, 2025

Marshall Men’s Basketball won its home opener against the Phoenix from Elon University 96-89 on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Redshirt senior Wyatt Fricks had a career game, tallying 34 points on 13-14 from the field, including 7-8 from the three point line.

Five players hit double digits in the game, including a 14 point showing from 7’4” transfer Matt Van Komen, who played for Elon last season before transferring to Marshall.

Up next, the Herd travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, for a Saturday matchup against Virginia.

Story continues below advertisement

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Hoops in Huntington returned for the fourth time on Thursday, Oct. 16 to showcase the Marshall University mens and womens basketball teams.
Hoops for Huntington brings stellar community celebration
GALLERY: Hoops in Huntington
GALLERY: Hoops in Huntington
Men’s and Women’s Basketball face high-major opponents Virginia Cavaliers and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Hoops in Huntington back for preseason hype
Hoops for Huntington will start at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 in front of Pullman Square.
Herd Basketball is just around the corner
Over 100 local kids trained with Marshall Men's Basketball at the Corny Jackson Basketball Camp June 30 through July 2.
GALLERY: Corny Jackson Camp prepares next generation of the Herd
Jackson first started working with the Herd since the 2017-2018 season under former head coach Dan D’Antoni.
Marshall head coach extended until 2030
More in SPORTS
GALLERY: Volleyball spikes to victory in final home regular season series
GALLERY: Volleyball spikes to victory in final home regular season series
GALLERY: Marshall Football vs. James Madison
GALLERY: Marshall Football vs. James Madison
Women’s basketball is coming off of a 15-20 season with a quarterfinals finish in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Women’s Basketball stampedes through the Bulls
The 2025 Women’s Soccer team has elevated the standard for the program and looks to keep improving for the following seasons.
Women’s Soccer signs off for the season
Marshall’s victory against JMU last year propelled the Herd to the Sun Belt Championships.
Football prepares to defend against the Dukes
Marshall and WVU have been a part of the Sun Belt Conference for Men’s Soccer since 2022. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Soccer soon takes on top-10 state rival
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal