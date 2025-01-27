A new look for a new climate: Students confront fashion in the frost

Students returning to class this week experienced the heaviest snowfall Marshall has seen since 2022, bringing forth a shift in campus fashion as students scramble to adapt to this unusually cold start of the semester with new winter wardrobes.

Marshall students have never been afraid of some winter weather, as after any other storm, they have been noted to gather and celebrate their snow days. As a student here, I have seen my classmates turn 5th Avenue into a makeshift ice rink and build (in some cases) exceptionally well snowmen. But this week redefined snow days for members of the Herd.

Huntington seen over half a foot a snowfall throughout the winter storm leading up to the first week of classes. Topped with ice, January’s weather has not been ideal for walking to class, but nonetheless has brought a new style to this semester.

Gone are the days of lightly layered jackets and half-hearted attempts to stay warm. With the snow piling up and temperatures dipping into the teens, students are breaking out everything they can find to stay warm. This week was an opportunity to finally pull out that winter outfit you’ve been saving for the right occasion, the one from your New York trip dreams, or that family ski trip from 3 seasons ago. For the first week back, students were seen wearing the best, or at least the warmest in snow season trends.

As the days progressed, I watched as my classmates successfully brought knee length coats back to the winter fashion scene on campus. For this cold front, a long puffer has become a necessity. I first saw this trend last winter, with athletes around campus styling their Marshall puffer over casual class to practice clothes. This year– due to extreme weather conditions– many students have adopted this statement piece for their own closets.

Puffers are not primarily appearing in long coats though as I spotted everything from heavy coats to micro vests this week, mainly appearing in neutral colors with some exceptions. For instance, Wednesday morning there was an infiltration of cropped green puffer vest in the student center, everywhere I turned there was another, counting six in the dining area alone, showing that even in new fashion fronts, Marshall students will still show off their green.

Two things that haven’t changed this winter are the students love for the Herd, and Ugg boots. If you missed getting a pair last season the good news is, they seem to be here to stay. Despite the mixed reviews on their snow performance, Uggs have proven to be the go-to footwear for both women and men causing a fur lined shoe epidemic on campus. From slippers to platforms, they have come to be the easiest way to complete class outfits.

For those looking to elevate their winter style beyond the casual puffer, the return of fur coats and bomber jackets are on the rise. While puffers dominate for practicality, students are turning to these pieces for a more polished look. These classics, paired with knee-high boots, have swept the weekend scene in Huntington.

While some students turned snowy sidewalks into campus runways, others weren’t so prepared. Students who hadn’t yet broken out their full winter wardrobe have resorted to layering up in whatever they could find, some adding all their winter accessories in an attempt to stay warm, while others simply threw on as many layers as possible, hoping for the best.

Unusually snowy weather has sparked creativity for student style in this returning spring semester. Whether students are sporting the latest winter trends or simply piling on layers to combat the cold, the Herd is adapting its winter wardrobe and finding fashion in the frost.

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected].