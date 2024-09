It seems like everyone these days is allergic to fun.

Okay, that statement might be a bit dramatic, but it is what crosses my mind every time I hear someone hating on songs or artists that are defined under the pop genre.

Pop music is a broad category. When most people think of pop music, they probably think of mindless hit singles or repetitive, raunchy music videos. In the last few years, I think pop music has had an intense resurgence.

Artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and Chappell Roan (to name just a few) continue to redefine the genre and the scope of what pop music can be.

In recent years, lyricism in pop songs has entirely transcended the typical expectations for a pop song. While the songs may have a catchy, repetitive beat, a substantial amount of these songs possess profound lyrics.

When I hear someone hating on a well-known song, I always ask their reasoning behind it. More often than not, it’s a direct attack on the artist’s genre (or the artist’s gender, which is another piece for a different day).

The question is why? Why do some people inherently hate pop music just because of the stereotypes behind it?

I understand valuing music as an artform, but pop music in itself is art. That art may not be your cup of tea – which is okay – but the immediate reaction to hating pop music to maintain complexity is nonsensical.

Your integrity is not compromised by mindlessly enjoying a pop tune – whether the lyricism is superb or not.

Turning your nose up at pop music because it is not genuine is a surface-level assumption.

If anything, pop music is genuine in its intentionality. It is intentionally meant to capture the audience’s attention with its catchy chorus, with lyrics that tell the artist’s truth.

For example, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” features an upbeat 80s-esque synth that generates a positive vibe. However, the song contains lyrics such as “holdin’ me back, gravity’s holding me back,” and “you know it’s not the same as it was,” which encapsulates the feelings of self-isolation and life’s heartbreakingly, ever-changing nature.

If we eliminated the pretentiousness surrounding certain musical genres, individuals could see for themselves that pop music as a whole is significantly more extensive than most people give the genre credit for.

It’s cliche, but the genre is popular for a reason.

Not liking pop music does not make you deep.