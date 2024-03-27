Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Sarah Davis, News Editor • March 27, 2024
Former Marshall Men’s Basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni
D’Antoni Out as Head Coach
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 27, 2024
Crossword Answers March 27
The ParthenonMarch 27, 2024
Crossword Answers March 27

The Parthenon
March 27, 2024

Across

  1. Marshall’s Chamber Choir visited this European nation over break FRANCE
  2. The last name of Marshall’s chief legal officer STROUD
  3. The next Amicus Curie is set to discuss this U.S. institution CONGRESS
  4. The current men’s basketball coach (includes an apostrophe) D’ANTONI

Down

  1. The women’s historic basketball season came to an end to the team represented by this mascot HOKIES
  2. Scheduling for this class beings Monday, April 1 SENIORS
  3. Marshalls pop culture festival setoff this weekend HERDCON
  4. The last name of the author who wrote “The Glass Castle” WALLS
  5. The first name of a history professor who gave their final speech on Monday week KAT
  6. This state passed a law threatening tenured professors INDIANA

