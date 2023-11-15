Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
NEWS
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 15, 2023
View All
SPORTS
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 15, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event
Emma Gallus, Staff Reporter • November 16, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy

Sarah Davis, News Editor
November 15, 2023
Roses+are+placed+on+the+edge+of+the+Memorial+Fountain+during+the+Annual+Memorial+Fountain+Ceremony.
Abigail Cutlip
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.

Racial tensions were put to the side on campus after the Marshall plane crash on Nov. 14, 1970, the keynote speaker said Tuesday at the 53rd Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony. Football players, members of the coaching staff and community members died in the crash.

“Death does not discriminate,” said Craig Greenlee, a former Marshall football player. “This was not a Black thing. This was not a white thing. This was a death thing.”

Students, faculty and community members, as well as family members of the 75 who died in the crash, attended the ceremony at the Memorial Fountain in the campus plaza. 

Greenlee left the Marshall University football team in 1969 to focus on his academics, a decision that would later save his life.

Story continues below advertisement

“My life could have ended over 50 years ago on a muddy hillside in West Virginia,” he said. “It’s so clear to me now that God had another plan.”

Greenlee is a 1974 graduate of Marshall and the author of “November Ever After: A Memoir of Tragedy and Triumph in the Wake of the 1970 Marshall Football Plane Crash.”

The 1970 team serves as an inspiration for everyone, according to Greenlee. He said that since the crash, Marshall has triumphed through the tragedy and that the legacy of the 75 lives on today.

“When you look at the results, that’s the undeniable evidence that good things can and do happen in the wake of awful circumstances,” Greenlee said. “Most folks might describe this as resilience. I call it bounce back ability.”

“The seeds for today’s success were sown many years ago,” he went on to say. “We’re the beneficiaries, and, because of that, we should keep telling the story so that it remains fresh in the minds of every generation.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event
Bex Abroad: Food, Glorious Food!
Bex Abroad: Food, Glorious Food!
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Top Law Firms Threaten to End Recruitment Over Antisemitism
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) during his announcement
Manchin Will Not Run For Re-Election
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual running for the ball
Men's Soccer Beats UK, Advances to Championship
More in NEWS
Marshall Health Network Brings New Telehealth Service
Eighth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup Photos
Eighth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup Photos
The poster for the upcoming play
Play Postponed Due to COVID Among Cast
Fountain Ceremony 2022
53rd Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to Feature Keynote by Former Football Player
Keyser Scholarship Awards $300,000 to University
Concert and Workshop to Play Brazilian Music
More in Showcase
Wyatt Fricks dunking
Men’s Basketball Wins Final Exhibition
Victoria Ware
The Need for Mental Health Days
Piff the Magic Dragon is performing as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
Interview with Comedian and Magician Piff the Magic Dragon
Philip Shenon speaks on Presidents Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy.
Philip Shenon Discusses Kennedy Assassination at Amicus Curiae Lecture
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
US Soccer Data Analyst Speaks at Alys Smith Symposium
The workshop took place in the John Deaver Drinko Library Atrium.
BRANCHES Hosts Title IX Workshop
About the Contributors
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a sophomore from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.
Abigail Cutlip, Graphics Editor
Abigail Cutlip is a third-year student from Minford, Ohio who is majoring in public relations with minors in journalism, French and marketing. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a career in social media marketing in the theatre industry. Abigail is also involved in the Public Relations Student Society of America here at Marshall, and she sits on the executive board of her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, as the Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing. In her free time, she enjoys playing video games and reading.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *