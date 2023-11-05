Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
NEWS
Keyser Scholarship Awards $300,000 to University
Samuel McElwain, Student Reporter • November 7, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Rece Verhoff lines up for a field goal.
Marshall Football Suffers Fourth Straight Loss
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 5, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
US Soccer Data Analyst Speaks at Alys Smith Symposium
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 6, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Author and Historian Jon Meacham to Speak at Artists Series

Victoria Ware, Opinions and Culture Editor
November 5, 2023
Jon+Meacham
Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series
Jon Meacham

The Marshall Artists Series will kick off its new Masters at Marshall – Distinguished Speaker Series with a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham on Friday, Nov. 10. 

Meacham’s topic for the evening is “Hope Through History: How to Endure and Prevail When Everything Appears Hopeless.” He will tackle the state of current events through a historical lens. Marshall President Brad. D. Smith will moderate the event.

Meacham is a fellow of the Society of American Historians and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He was also named a “Global Leader for Tomorrow” by the World Economic Forum. 

Following the event, Meacham will host a book signing for his latest #1 New York Times Bestseller, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle.” He has written books about Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, George H.W. Bush and John Lewis.

Story continues below advertisement

The event will be held in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free to Marshall students.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Advances
Concert and Workshop to Play Brazilian Music
Philip Shenon
Amicus Curiae Lecture to Discuss Kennedy Assassination
Novelist to Visit Campus With Writers Series
Novelist to Visit Campus With Writers Series
Second Alys Smith Symposium Focuses on STEM
Second Alys Smith Symposium Focuses on STEM
The poster for the event
TEDxMarshallU to Host Student Pitch Event
Performers from last years event
International Festival Celebrates 60 Years
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
US Soccer Data Analyst Speaks at Alys Smith Symposium
The workshop took place in the John Deaver Drinko Library Atrium.
BRANCHES Hosts Title IX Workshop
Sophomore Drew Davis winds up to smash a pumpkin.
Pumpkin Smash Allows Students To Relieve Stress
The Food Past/Food Future event took place in Harris Hall.
Some Foods Come With a Backstory
Walk Brings Attention to Safety Needs on Campus
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
More in Editors
Rece Verhoff lines up for a field goal.
Marshall Football Suffers Fourth Straight Loss
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Biden Admin Combats Antisemitism on Campuses Nationwide
Former Marshall Women’s Soccer head coach Michael Swan
Michael Swan out as Head Coach
The exploding stall in Twin Towers West
Twin Towers West Floods With Toilet Water
Bex Abroad: I Love Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Bex Abroad: I Love Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Beyond MU: University Donors Pull Funding for Lack of Support for Israel
About the Contributor
Victoria Ware, Opinion and Cultures Editor
Victoria Ware is a junior journalism major from Huntington, West Virginia. Victoria has had a love for writing since she was very young, and she plans to pursue a career in print journalism in the future. She is an avid film lover and hopes to be a film journalist or critic. Outside of college, Victoria is very involved in her local church and enjoys hobbies such as singing, cooking, listening to music and, of course, watching movies.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *