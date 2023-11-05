Author and Historian Jon Meacham to Speak at Artists Series

The Marshall Artists Series will kick off its new Masters at Marshall – Distinguished Speaker Series with a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham on Friday, Nov. 10.

Meacham’s topic for the evening is “Hope Through History: How to Endure and Prevail When Everything Appears Hopeless.” He will tackle the state of current events through a historical lens. Marshall President Brad. D. Smith will moderate the event.

Meacham is a fellow of the Society of American Historians and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He was also named a “Global Leader for Tomorrow” by the World Economic Forum.

Following the event, Meacham will host a book signing for his latest #1 New York Times Bestseller, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle.” He has written books about Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, George H.W. Bush and John Lewis.

The event will be held in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free to Marshall students.