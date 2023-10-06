Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Local Center Combats Huntington Drug Epidemic

Tasha Esselstein, Student Reporter
October 6, 2023

Huntington, West Virginia carries a negative reputation across much of the nation and is primarily recognized as the epicenter of a severe drug epidemic. News articles published in ABC News, Buzzfeed and CBS have collectively shaped the narrative surrounding the Appalachian city.  

Huntington is diligently striving to transform its reputation and help the community, with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration listing 37 substance abuse treatment centers in the vicinity.

Many community members have experienced the drug epidemic firsthand and have made significant contributions to community improvements based on their personal experiences and insights.

One such contribution includes the Huntington Addiction Wellness Center, created in 2018 by founder Craig Hettlinger. Hettlinger designed the program through his own experiences from active addiction to long-term recovery and focused the mission on a holistic approach.

The center provides many resources for members of the treatment facility including peer support services that empower and encourage individuals to believe in their ability to achieve sobriety.

Darrell Hicks, peer support supervisor at Huntington Addiction Wellness Center, said that the program is “focused on improving the quality of life for those struggling.”

“We will do everything we can do to ensure that happens for those in our patient center,” Hicks said.

Hicks discusses his own journey from addiction to active recovery and his journey to his career as a peer support supervisor. 

“My heart is hurting to give back to my community that helped me, and I want to make that difference,” he said.

Local treatment facilities offer a range of services, encompassing treatment plans, group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, recovery programs and support for co-occurring disorders.

Furthermore, these facilities emphasize the importance of ongoing care post-treatment, which includes access to counseling, career training, GED preparation and testing and peer support, among other services.
Tasha Esselstein, Student Reporter
Tasha Esselstein is a senior at Marshall University majoring in multimedia journalism. Tasha is from South Carolina and spent her summer as a writing intern for a local magazine. In her free time, she enjoys working out and hanging with her friends. After graduation, Tasha hopes to continue her education by attending law school.

