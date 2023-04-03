A New Practice is Now Included in Marshall Health

Marshall Health has now been expanded to include a practice owned by a Marshall University alum in Mingo County, West Virginia.

James W. Endicott, a primary care physician who graduated from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1983, has had his solo practice in Kermit, West Virginia, for the past 35 years.

His practice has been renamed Marshall Family Medicine Kermit, but it will remain in its current location at 108 Mingo Street in Kermit, West Virginia, and its phone number will remain 304-393-4303.

“My patients will continue to receive their primary medical care from me, close to home,” Endicott said. “As part of Marshall Health, they also now have easier access to the more than 75 areas of specialty care Marshall Health provides.”

Endicott will also serve as an assistant professor in the family and community health department at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

“I am passionate about caring for patients in rural communities,” Endicott said. “I look forward to helping future physicians find a passion for rural health as well through the School of Medicine.”

Endicott’s medical skills specialize in primary care for patients in infancy through adulthood. This includes sick visits, well-child visits, adult immunizations, specialist referrals and minor procedures.

“As an alumnus, Dr. Endicott has always been a great friend of Marshall University,” said Stephen M. Petrany, professor and chair of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “We look forward to working with him in his new role as a faculty member and building on the important care he’s been providing in Mingo County for more than three decades.”

Endicott is currently accepting new patients into his practice. Additionally, walk-ins are welcome Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.